John Bush, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alex Barse, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Christian Hinojosa, Plainview, TX, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $186.50 costs.

Garrett Jorgensen, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brenden Howe, Oklahoma City, OK, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shane Anderson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ty Egly, Blunt, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Christopher Kendrick, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Christopher Dockter, Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Basil Oday, Pierre, solid waste hauling vehicle weight restrictions, $104 fines, $78.50 costs, $26.80 penalty.

Brock Wallman, Ft. Pierre, operating an improper vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dallas Steen, Scenic, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Javier Aguilera, Ft. Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Steven Baade, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Leroy Thompson, Ft. Thompson, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ryan Swartz, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alexander Rodriguez, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tayne Bohman, Pierre, did not obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Carldean Erickson, Custer, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Eugene Oleson, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mark Ybarra, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 2 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $121.50 costs.

Adrian Farmer, Pierre, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Jamey Howard, Pierre, driving under influence-1st offense, license suspended for 60 days, license revoked for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation/treatment completed, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fines, $246.50 costs.

Douglas Pol, Murdo, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $93 penalty.

Stephen Watts, Harrisburg, PA, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

