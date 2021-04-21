This past Sunday morning, we invited our grade school children into Padre Hall for an activity.
The children were happy to be with each other, in an activity that helped them deepen their understanding of God’s love and the communion of saints. It was joyful to watch older kids helping younger kids. While their hands were working, they were talking with their friends. I was inspired.
I noticed that they sat more contently in their seats than I expected. After a year of pandemic learning, they understood the needed discipline. It was a simple confidence in God, and a practical awareness of the things they needed to do to be safe.
I remembered a wonderful lesson I learned in my sabbatical semester 20 years ago. St Bernard, a wise monk teaching farm boys to find the way to God, wrote in Letter 217 to William of Jerusalem, c.1150.
“Only the humble man can safely climb the mountain, because only the humble man has nothing to trip him up ... The proud man has only one foot to stand on — love of his own excellence. And so he cannot stand for long, because he is like a man standing only on one foot.
“Who can stand long on that foot, the foot on which they stood who did wickedness and fell: the angel in heaven, the man in paradise?...
“Therefore to stand firmly, we must stand humbly, So that our feet may never stumble, we must stand, not on the single foot of pride, but on the two feet of humility. Humility has two feet: appreciation of divine power and consciousness of personal weakness.
“How fair are these feet, and how strong ... neither involved in dark ignorance nor defiled by deceitful excess! Take care that being set up on high you do not become high-minded. But be fearful, and humble ourselves under the powerful hand of him who tread the pride of the haughty in the dust.”
