Hundreds come for free shoes and fun

On July 31, Steamboat Park buzzed with activity as brightly colored inflatables dominated the horizon, blow-up hamster balls rolled across the lawn, kids laughed while gobbling snow cones and toddlers danced through a bubble machine. The headliner of it all was 500 free pairs of shoes for elementary-age students.
The event was the eighth annual We Love Kids Party put on by Pierre’s New Life Church. In previous years, it was hosted on the church campus, but Kids Pastor Selah Privett said that they took it to the park this year to better serve the community.
“Our goal at New Life is to meet people where they’re at and serve them in the places they feel most comfortable," Privett said. "Taking the event to the park allowed us to be the hands and feet of Jesus in a place that wasn’t intimidating and a place that created an overall atmosphere of fun and community."
More than 55 volunteer team members met at the church at 8:30 a.m. to pray over the event, connect with their teams and haul freezers, food, games, inflatables, supplies and more than 500 pairs of shoes to Steamboat Park.
“Our team members are 100 percent sold out to serve kids and help families," Privett said. "This isn’t about making a name for our church or making a headline. We’re passionate about this event because it’s a tangible way we can show people that Jesus loves them. It’s the church in action.”
Reflecting back, Privett and the New Life team consider the party a success, as their numbers more than doubled last year’s event. In total, more than 200 pairs of shoes were distributed to elementary school kids, and more than 500 people attended the party.
Mandy Steen is a mom of two boys and attends New Life Church. She had participated in the event before but said this year was particularly special because her kids served with her.
“It’s important to me to show my boys that giving back is important. This is a real need that exists in our community, and serving our community means filling that need. I’m grateful to be part of New Life, and I’m grateful that my boys are learning how to serve others,” Steen said while welcoming visitors into the shoe zone.
Jenna Gordon also attended the event with her two daughters. She said she is grateful the church has made this commitment to help families.
“There’s a lot of need in Pierre," Gordon said. "A lot of parents live paycheck to paycheck. Every year when we attend this event, we feel God’s love. My kids are seeing that church is more than a place we go on Sunday, but a lifestyle that means loving and helping other people."
New Life staff said there are still shoes available from the event, that are open to members of the community who are in need. To sign up for a shoe appointment, call 605-224-1592.
While the We Love Kids Party is a highlight of the summer for the church, the remainder of August is brimming with activity.
Kids ministry has re-launched during weekly Sunday Services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Church will be held at 10 a.m. at Fischer’s Lilly Park during Trader Days on Aug. 15. A community back-to-school prayer night will happen in the T.F. Riggs theatre at 6:30 p.m on Aug. 18. The church will also be having a potluck meal and celebrating baptisms at the river on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m. All events and resources for families can be found at newlifepierre.com or on Facebook at New Life Pierre.
