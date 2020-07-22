To help members of the community stay cool and have fun this summer, the city of Pierre’s Recreation Department is pairing up with the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department. Every Tuesday evening in July, the two departments are hosting neighborhood fire hydrant parties. All the parties start at 6 p.m. and are anticipated to run through 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The fire department provides the water and the main hoses, while the recreation department provides water balloons, water guns and ice pops.
Each hydrant party adds new ideas. The latest had youth aiming fire hoses at metal targets, trying to knock over the round paddle with the steam of water.
The first hydrant party was at Steamboat Park, July 7, hosted by volunteers of Fire House No. 1. The second was at Devine Park, hosted by volunteers from Firehouse #2. The latest one was at LaBarge Park at the 700 block of N. Maple, hosted by volunteers from Fire House No. 3. The next hydrant party, on July 28, is at Harrison Park, 802 N. Pierce.
The new idea has started out as a big hit. Participants do not have to register. “We’re always looking to try something new and different,” city Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap said. “With the COVID cloud hanging over all us, we really wanted to come up with something the whole family could look forward to.”
"We actually hook our fire trucks up to the hydrants and run the water through our hoses, essentially making giant sprinklers," said Fire Chief Ian Paul. The main spray reaches over a hundred feet up, and then reaches out. Other hoses, with at least one hand directed, add to the fun.
