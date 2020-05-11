Hygienist graduated Saturday - started work in Pierre Monday

Brittany Samuelson, Pierre, graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelors of science in dental hygiene on May 9. She started work May 11 at the Pierre Dental Clinic, under the supervision of Doctors Murray Thompson and Monty Bechtold.
Samuelson is not able to practice hygienistry until after she takes her state written boards test in June (postponed from April). "But we wanted her to get familiar with our office flow and safety precautions," said Thompson. "She is well trained, ready to work, and we need her to work." Samuelson has other things she can do until her board exams.
There is also still a clinical board test, which needs to be decided by the state's governor.
"We are hoping the South Dakota Board of Dentristry will have compassion, during this COVID time, to allow graduates to hold a temporary hygienist license until they can complete their boards," said Thompson. "They are fully capable and ready to practice."
While at USD, Samuelson volunteered for various service-learning activities. One was the Street Health & Healing event last February, in which dental hygiene students performed free dental services to all who attended the clinic, particularly patients who struggle with poverty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.