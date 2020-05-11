Quantcast

Hygienist graduated Saturday - started work in Pierre Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Hygienist graduated Saturday - started work in Pierre Monday

Brittany Samuelson, Pierre, graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelors of science in dental hygiene on May 9. She started work May 11 at the Pierre Dental Clinic, under the supervision of Doctors Murray Thompson and Monty Bechtold.

Samuelson is not able to practice hygienistry until after she takes her state written boards test in June (postponed from April). "But we wanted her to get familiar with our office flow and safety precautions," said Thompson. "She is well trained, ready to work, and we need her to work." Samuelson has other things she can do until her board exams.

There is also still a clinical board test, which needs to be decided by the state's governor.

"We are hoping the South Dakota Board of Dentristry will have compassion, during this COVID time, to allow graduates to hold a temporary hygienist license until they can complete their boards," said Thompson. "They are fully capable and ready to practice."

While at USD, Samuelson volunteered for various service-learning activities. One was the Street Health & Healing event last February, in which dental hygiene students performed free dental services to all who attended the clinic, particularly patients who struggle with poverty.

Throughout their junior year, dental hygiene students see patients at the on-campus clinic. When they are seniors, they travel to outreach sites throughout the state, such as correctional facilities, senior centers, area schools and more.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories