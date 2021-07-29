These delicious and surprisingly nutritious ice pop recipes make for an easy, filling snack or breakfast when you’re on the go.
Note: Not a fan of Greek yogurt? Regular yogurt can be substituted in these recipes! If substituting regular yogurt, you can reduce (or eliminate) the milk from the ingredients. Regular yogurt often has a thick-but-pourable consistency already. These recipes are a great way to get creative and get the kids involved in snack-making.
Lauren Cornay, RD, LN is a registered dietitian with Avera Heart Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.