Popsicles

Banana and peanut butter ice-pop.

 Marija Stepanovic

These delicious and surprisingly nutritious ice pop recipes make for an easy, filling snack or breakfast when you’re on the go.

Note: Not a fan of Greek yogurt? Regular yogurt can be substituted in these recipes! If substituting regular yogurt, you can reduce (or eliminate) the milk from the ingredients. Regular yogurt often has a thick-but-pourable consistency already. These recipes are a great way to get creative and get the kids involved in snack-making.

Lauren Cornay, RD, LN is a registered dietitian with Avera Heart Hospital.

