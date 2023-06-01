That’s right, it’s that time again! Starting on June 19, it will be time for our readers and community to decide who is the Best of the Best in 2023 in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
We are fortunate to have so many great businesses in our community and the 8th annual Capital Journal and CJ Digital Marketing’s Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards gives community members and readers the opportunity to crown a champion in many different categories. We’ve added a few new ones this year to give as many businesses as possible the chance to compete and win the title.
In 2022’s contest we had the largest number ever of businesses and nominators/voters participate. Many of our local business owners take winning their specific category very seriously. I’ve already had several ask me this year when the nomination process begins. In talking with one of the winners from last year, they made it clear they had no intention of not repeating again as a category champion.
And that depends on you. Your favorite local business is depending on you to help them maintain their elite status. You have the power! Don’t think your nomination or vote counts? Last year, several winners in different categories won — or lost — by one vote.
Show your favorite business in each category some love by nominating them and, once the voting period begins, make sure to come back and vote for them. You can vote once a day.
We’re also giving away a gift card again this year. Nominate a business and you could win a $100 gift card. That’s right. All you have to do is nominate your favorite business and you’re automatically entered to win. The more times you nominate, the better your chances of winning.
The nomination period begins on June 19 and ends on June 30. Go to capjournal.com/bestofthebest2023 to nominate a business in each category. The voting period begins on July 17 and ends on July 28, but I will remind you of that several more times before we get there.
First things first, make sure you get your favorite business nominated starting on June 19. The top three businesses with the most nominations will move on to the voting round so nominate your favorite every day of the nomination period.
The winners in each category will receive an award and will be highlighted in a special publication once we announce the winners. We’ll also create a special video online at capjournal.com, so our website visitors can see who won as well.
Help your favorite business be the BEST of the BEST by nominating them starting on June 19.
