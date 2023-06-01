Best of the Best logo 2023

That’s right, it’s that time again! Starting on June 19, it will be time for our readers and community to decide who is the Best of the Best in 2023 in Pierre and Fort Pierre.

We are fortunate to have so many great businesses in our community and the 8th annual Capital Journal and CJ Digital Marketing’s Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards gives community members and readers the opportunity to crown a champion in many different categories. We’ve added a few new ones this year to give as many businesses as possible the chance to compete and win the title.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments