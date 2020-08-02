Jacobson and Jones earn top Scout rank of Eagle

Life Scouts Gavin Jacobson and Blake Jones, both of Pierre, have completed their rigorous qualifications to earn the top Eagle rank. Coincidentally choosing the same community project, each led a team in building benches to commemorate other people in the community.
A dedication of the poly-composite outdoor park benches is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, at the First United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Avenue, starting at 6:30 p.m. Immediately after the ceremony, Boy Scout Troop 27 will hold its regularly scheduled meeting, based out of the church. The 38 members range from sixth graders through 18-years-old.
Jacobson’s bench will be permanently installed on the east patio of the church. The engraved plaque will read that the bench is in memory of Kurt Neyhart, who was not only a part of the church but was involved with helping Scouting for approximately 42 year. Neyhart’s widow, Mary. will be in attendance.
Jones’ bench will be installed overlooking the church’s rose garden. The bench is in memory of Tim Von Kennel, a church administrator for approximately six months before his death. His wife, Phyllis, will be watching the dedication remotely via ZOOM.
The plaques will also display the Boy Scout emblem and the name of the Eagle Scout who headed each project. The scouts personally knew the men honored. Because of their Scout affiliations, and since Neyhart retired as a Scout master, both grew up knowing Neyhart “from the time they were itty-bitty,” said Lori Jacobson, Gavin’s mother.
