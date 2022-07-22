Everyone who knows me knows how much I love Marvel movies. So, they knew I had to go see “Thor: Love and Thunder” during opening weekend. The other two movies I’ll be talking about today are some movies that have been out for a little while, but recently reached streaming services, so I thought it would still be fun to talk about. This week’s reviews include “Tick Tick…Boom,” “The 355” and, of course, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

‘Tick Tick…Boom,’ (Netflix)

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Jayden Fore | 605-224-7301

Tags

Reporter

Jayden Fore is a reporter for the Capital Journal. Jayden is graduating North Dakota State University this summer with her Bachelors in Journalism.

Load comments