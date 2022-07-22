Everyone who knows me knows how much I love Marvel movies. So, they knew I had to go see “Thor: Love and Thunder” during opening weekend. The other two movies I’ll be talking about today are some movies that have been out for a little while, but recently reached streaming services, so I thought it would still be fun to talk about. This week’s reviews include “Tick Tick…Boom,” “The 355” and, of course, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
‘Tick Tick…Boom,’ (Netflix)
“Tick Tick…Boom” is a musical originally written by Jonathan Larson, who is also the main subject of the musical. The story is essentially about his life. The musical follows Larson’s (Andrew Garfield) struggles as he works to write a fantastic play, while maintaining his personal life and relationships.
“Tick Tick…Boom” is also Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut and even though it isn’t close to “Hamilton,” at all, you can still very much tell that Miranda had a hand in this musical. But I think that about everything involving Miranda. Even in “Encanto” you just know Miranda wrote the music. It’s always great and he just has a very distinct musical pattern. I think so at least.
“But Tick Tick…Boom” was a really interesting musical to watch. I love Andrew Garfield so it was fun to watch him in it. He really acts his heart out and goes through a lot in the movie. I feel like Garfield accurately portrays the character in these situations. But there were times where watching it was difficult to follow, leaving me confused. It wasn’t anything too major, and I still understood most of the movie and what it was about.
Jayden’s Score 75/100
‘The 355,’ (Peacock)
There are a lot of negative reviews on “The 355,” but I will vouch for it because I saw this movie four times in theaters when it came out. I loved “The 355,” it’s a female-led action-spy movie. It follows Mace Brown (Jessica Chastain), a CIA spy who tries to carry out a solo mission after her partner Nick Fowler (Sebastian Stan) dies. The CIA bars her from completing the mission saying there’s too much personal connection to it after Fowler dies. Brown, however, decides to work on her own.
She recruits Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), a former CIA tech guru to help her with her mission. The two set off to retrieve a package that could potentially kill millions if not taken back. However, they are competing with Germany’s intelligence agency on who gets the package first. Marie Schmidt (Diane Kruger) is also trying to retrieve the same package and when the previous owner is shot, she takes his accomplice and therapist Graciela Rivera (Penelope Cruz) to get information. The four women cross paths and ultimately decide to work together.
I loved “The 355” when I watched it, it had awesome action sequences and great actresses and actors in it. I loved watching it and I think that critics severely snubbed it. Now I’m not saying it’s James Bond or anything, but it was a good watch and it had some good subplots as well.
Jayden’s Score: 87/100
‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ (State 1-2-3)
First off if you haven’t seen this movie yet, just go do it. It’s everything great that Taika Waititi brought to Ragnarok, and he somehow manages to do it again. Second, if you haven’t seen it there will be some spoilers. So, keep that in mind while reading.
Now I was a little hesitant about “Thor: Love and Thunder” because they were bringing Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) back and I wasn’t her biggest fan in the first two Thor movies. However, this movie alone made the relationship between Jane and Thor more likable and realistic within the span of one movie. Aside from that, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is trying to live a more secluded and peaceful life after the events of Endgame, he helps out the Guardians when they ask him to, and he travels with them for a bit. But after finding out Gorr is setting off to kill all gods and Asgard is next, he decides he must take a different path to save it.
Foster, however, has just received a stage four cancer diagnosis. She tries to find a solution, but is unsuccessful until she feels herself called to New Asgard. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) continues to rule New Asgard and helps sell it as a tourist attraction for people to visit. Foster, while visiting, is able to wield Mjolnir, Thor’s original magical hammer.
Together Thor, Foster, Valkyrie, and Korg (Taika Waititi) set out to find Gorr and defeat him in order to save New Asgard’s children, which Gorr took. They seek help from Zeus (Russell Crowe), who is not willing to offer any help. And Zeus isn’t very happy with Thor after he steals the god’s lightning bolt.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” was a great watch. It had lots of fun comedic parts, but it also had a lot of depth and fun characters. I’m also glad that Korg was a bigger part of this movie because he was so awesome in Ragnarok. I do, however, wish that Valkyrie would’ve had more of a role. I feel like she didn’t get nearly as much attention in this movie and that is truly my one complaint — we needed more Valkyrie.
Jayden’s Score: 90/100
