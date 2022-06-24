This week I got to do some really fun movie reviews that I’m very excited to share with you! I finally got to see “Lightyear” this week that, contrary to the public’s overall opinion, I was very excited to see. I also watched “The Card Counter” and Marvel’s newest series, “Ms. Marvel.”
‘Ms. Marvel,’ (Disney+)
“Ms. Marvel” follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) a Pakistani-American teen and her origin story of becoming Ms. Marvel. Kamala is a huge super-fan of iconic superhero, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and has big aspirations of winning a cosplay contest as her at Avenger-Con. Her family however, thinks she should focus more on her future and quit daydreaming about superheroes. Her best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) helps her make the costume and sneak her to Avenger-Con without her parents knowing. In attempts to find the “missing piece” to her costume she finds a bracelet that comes from her great grandmother who allegedly was shamed from her family. The bracelet grants her some unusual and cosmic powers.
Kamala Khan’s introduction to the MCU has been a lot of fun to watch, she’s a very charismatic and exciting character to watch. The scenes surrounding her family are very endearing. It’s interesting to see that Kamala doesn’t have some quick training montage and understands her powers completely, she’s definitely a work in progress and makes mistakes throughout the show. She’s also very relatable to anyone who is a big fan of superheroes, lots of Marvel viewers can sympathize with liking superheroes a little too much. This show has been a really nice change of pace also, and it feels like it’s geared towards a younger audience. It’s been a really fun and refreshing Marvel watch.
Jayden’s Score: 80/100
‘The Card Counter,’ (HBO Max)
I watched “The Card Counter” a couple of weeks ago on HBO Max solely because Oscar Isaac was in it and I like Oscar Isaac a lot. However, it was one of the most all-over-the-place movies I have ever watched. So, the simplest terms I can put it into is it’s about a former military guy, William Tell (Oscar Isaac) who before he was imprisoned was part of a military operation geared at finding information from captives that was run by Maj. John (Willem Dafoe). This operation was not as innocent as it seemed; they abused and nearly killed captives and then took pictures, Maj. John encouraged this behavior and while his military personnel were all imprisoned for their part in these crimes, but Maj. John was not. After being incarcerated for 8 years Tell is released and takes up card gambling (poker, blackjack, etc.) and travels around the U.S. doing so, eventually running into La Linda (Tiffany Haddish) who convinces him to go on a poker tour. He also is sought after by a young man named Cirk (Tye Sheridan) who wants revenge on the Maj. John after Cirk’s father passed away due the emotional trauma he suffered from Maj. John.
This movie was very anticlimactic, it seemed like it was building up to something and it just kind of fell flat. I followed this nearly two hour movie and it was not only incredibly slow paced, but nothing that dramatic even happened. So why all the suspense? And why this random subplot about cards and gambling? It felt like they were trying to make some kind of vague metaphor and I don’t know if the point just flew over my head or it was just delivered poorly. Either way, this movie is just further proof that you can have some very talented actors involved in a project, but that talent can’t save it if they are given a bad script.
Jayden’s Score: 65/100
‘Lightyear,’ (State 1-2-3)
“Lightyear” is the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, but not the toy Buzz Lightyear. Lightyear is essentially the movie that Toy Story’s Andy would’ve seen before buying Buzz. “Lightyear” is about Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans), he and his partner Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) are a team of space rangers searching for other planets that could be habitable for humans. Unexpectedly, Buzz breaks the energy crystal used by their spaceship, The Turnip to achieve hyperspeed. Buzz tries his hardest to redeem himself for his mistake. The scientists work to discover a new crystal on this new planet that will allow him to achieve hyperspeed, but the mission continually fails. However, every single time Buzz tests out a crystal when he goes into space four years pass on that planet. One of the times he returns Alisha gifts him with Sox (Peter Son) a robot cat whom Buzz bonds with. As he keeps testing out these crystals he over time watches his best friend Alisha live out her life, start a family, and eventually pass away. Buzz goes on one last mission after Sox discovered how to make the right crystal, except when he leaves this time he is gone for 22 years. When he returns he is greeted by Izzy Hawthorne (Kiki Palmer), Alisha’s granddaughter and a planet that is being terrorized by robots. Buzz, who wants to work alone, learns through Izzy and her team of misfit space rangers Mo (Taika Waititi) and Darby (Dale Soules) that you can grow from your mistakes and that it’s OK to have help.
I thought this movie was great. I was super excited to see it because I love Chris Evans, he’s a great actor. Overall though this movie was a really fun watch it had super cool visual effects, it’s plot was really interesting and I just thought the movie was very well done. I know a lot of people were upset that Tim Allen wasn’t playing Buzz, but I personally think that this Buzz is supposed to be a younger version of the Buzz that we hear in Toy Story and I think Chris Evans plays him really well and if that’s what stopping you from seeing this movie, you’re missing out. I also thought the supporting characters were really funny and good comic relief but you also see a lot of development from them as well which was great, they were really good about each of the characters sort of having their own arc, which was cool.
I will say this, while I loved the movie it seemed very similar to something I have seen once before. The film was very reminiscent of Captain America’s arc throughout the Marvel movies. A guy that somehow does a drastic time jump into the future, losing a significant female counterpart in the process, and having to come to terms with living in the future time period. He then meets a new female counterpart and they work together to save the world while still having a friend that ties to his past (in this case Sox), and then he quite literally has to fight a past version of himself? The resemblance seems a little uncanny, but maybe that’s why I liked it so much.
Jayden’s Score: 88/100
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.