This week’s movie review is probably a little different since I’ve never done one here before, but I’m really excited. Unfortunately, my excitement alone was not met with as much enthusiasm from the movies and TV shows that are coming out right now. But I did find some things to watch.
So for this week’s movie review I picked “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,” “Better Nate Than Ever” and for my TV show, “I Love That For You.”
‘I Love That For You,’ (Apple TV+)
This series currently has six episodes, but the first season hasn’t wrapped. I watched the first two and decided I couldn’t do it anymore. I wasn’t really looking for this show to be fair, I just kind of stumbled across it and remembered hearing something about it somewhere and decided I should watch it.
While I don’t think the show is very good, I will give it points for a creative storyline. The main character Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) spent a lot of her young life in the hospital with cancer and missed out on a lot of things, but one thing that kept her going was the home shopping network. I know, very relatable. Her lifelong dream is to become the host of the home shopping network. After getting a job with the home shopping network she is mentored by her idol Jackie Stilton (Molly Shannon).
However, during her first taping she messes up and her very money hungry boss, Patricia (Jenifer Lewis) fires her. In an effort to keep her dream Joanna lies to Patricia and tells her that her cancer has returned and as the episodes go one Patricia uses this to gain viewership and Joanna begins manipulating people with her cancer like she did when she was young.
While the idea is completely bizarre, it’s actually inspired from Vanessa Bayer’s actual experiences with Leukemia when she was a kid. I do think that it is a little over done, like the insistent cancer “jokes” feel a little inconsiderate at times, and there’s only one character that is truly likable in the whole show, Jordan Wahl (Paul James). It just felt like it didn’t have much going for it and it was easy to get bored and it just was trying to do too much.
Jayden’s Score 36/100
‘Chip‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,’ (Disney+)
I watched this movie, again, knowing absolutely nothing about it. I saw no previews or snippets of it anywhere, but this movie is actually like a little hidden gem. I feel like most people don’t really think of watching this movie because it’s Chip and Dale, they’re kind of outdated. But this movie not only thrives off of that idea but makes a pretty funny movie that can be enjoyable for kids and adults.
“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” is loosely based off of the old TV show of the same name, but it shows the iconic pair years later after the show was canceled. This was of course after Dale (Andy Samberg) left the show to do a show called “Double O’ Dale” because he was tired of feeling second best to Chip (John Mulaney). Years later, Dale still is trying to make it as a TV star even though kids don’t know who he is anymore and he’s washed up. Chip now sells insurance and lives in the suburbs with his dog, Milly.
So how do the pair reunite? The city has a pretty big Cartoon-napping problem, their old friend and former co-star, Monetary Jack is toon-napped after not being able to pay for his stinky cheese. The whole city knows who’s responsible, Sweet Pete (Will Arnett.) But officer Ellie Steckler (Kiki Layne) tells the duo that the police can’t do anything because they don’t have warrants nor do they know where Sweet Pete’s warehouse is.
Chip and Dale set off to solve this mystery themselves, they soon find out what happened to their friend, Monetary Jack and soon find out that Sweet Pete uses these taken toons to make bootleg DVDs for profit. Chip and Dale set off on a mission to help Monetary Jack and find all the toons.
This movie was pretty funny, I mean John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are both hilarious in their own right. Together they have great chemistry and really sell the story. I also really liked the whole bootleg DVD plot, they made it sound like an underground drug company the entire movie. They also had so many references to other movies and franchises in it that made it even funnier. It’s really a good watch with entertaining characters. I didn’t think I would enjoy it very much, but give it a watch — it’s worth it.
Jayden’s Score 80/100
‘Better Nate Than Ever,’ (Disney+)
“Better Nate Than Ever” has been on Disney+ for a little while, but I thought I’d give it a watch because I couldn’t find the movie I wanted to watch on Amazon Prime Video, so I did some digging.
I will say it’s a cute little movie, it’s not super long but it’s still pretty good. The movie follows Nate Foster (Rueby Wood) after he doesn’t get the lead role in a play about Abraham Lincoln, his best friend Libby (Aria Brooks) convinces him to run away to New York City and audition for a Broadway rendition of “Lilo & Stitch” while his parents are on vacation.
They do so, convincing Nate’s jock-type brother Anthony (Joshua Bassett) that he is at Libby’s the entire time. Upon arriving in New York they run into Nate’s aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow) who is a successful Broadway actress. He uses her to convince the casting directors that he has a parent with him. Nate bombs his audition and his Aunt Heidi attempts to send the kids home. Nate gets a call back and it leads to a lot of chaos and in typical Disney fashion dreams come true.
The movie had a cute little story, it was easy to follow along and the relationship between Aunt Heidi and Nate was adorable. I do feel like the movie led us on to believe that Anthony would have some sort of moment of his own or some self-discovery moment but he doesn’t and it just seemed like the pointlessly built us up for something that never happened.
Nate’s story was told really well and while some of the dialogue was kind of cringey at times it was still endearing and the kid was pretty likable. All in all I probably wouldn’t go watch it again, but I think it’s a nice watch if you’re just trying to find something while you do other tasks around the house.
Jayden’s Score 68/100
