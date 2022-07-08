This week I struggled to find my last movie on the list because I didn’t have a lot of extra time to hunt down movie picks with everything going on this week. But I managed to squeeze in my final movie last night. This week’s picks include two movies and a TV show. For my movies I picked “Bad Guys,” “Jerry and Marge Go Large” and the TV series “Candy.”
‘Bad Guys,’ (Peacock)
“Bad Guys” is a story about stereotypical bad guys in children’s fairy tales or animals that are labeled as notoriously scary or “bad.” These “bad guys” include Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and eventually Diane Foxington, the Crimson Paw, (Zazie Beetz).
This group of bad guys has a plan to steal the golden dolphin but when that plan goes horribly wrong and Mr. Wolf does a deed of good he feels that he may have been on the wrong track of his bad ways. However, on the same night their plan gets derailed and the bad guys get caught, but Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade) has another plan for the misfits. He plans to make them “good” and show the public their lives can be turned around for the better. Except Professor Marmalade has a few tricks up his sleeve as well.
This movie was fun and upbeat and provided a positive message regarding stereotypes… that not every one of them is true. This movie was super fun to watch and I know my little brother is really excited to see it now that it’s on Peacock, I enjoyed watching it and thought it was cute. However, it wasn’t my favorite animated film I saw in the last couple of weeks but it was still an easy and nice movie to watch.
Jayden’s Score: 75/100
‘Jerry and Marge Go Large,’ (Paramount+)
This movie follows the story of a retired Corn Flakes worker, Jerry Selbee (Bryan Cranston) who was let go because his position was no longer needed. Jerry finds himself rather bored with retirement and feels like there’s really nothing left for him to do. Eventually, Jerry takes an interest in lottery probability. He finds that the more you’re willing to bet the more you’ll win in a roll over week and you’re almost guaranteed to win more than what you started with. He attempts this a couple of times before his wife Marge (Annette Bening) finds out and wants in.
After winning multiple times they start finding ways to restore their dying community, then start a lottery company and convince community members to buy a share and throughout the movie the town makes money while simultaneously rebuilding it. Jerry is not the only person who has found out this secret. A Harvard student figures it out too and uses it to make money off of other students who invest. He gets angry with Jerry for taking most of the pot on roll over weeks because it’s affecting his odds of winning. There are hiccups along the road but eventually Jerry figures out what life and the lottery is truly all about.
This was a really good and heartwarming story about community and the importance of family, and it had some funny parts in it as well. I really liked watching it, and the film had a satisfying conclusion. I really liked how it emphasized the after-retirement stage of life. Most people don’t do movies on that, so it was kind of a unique perspective. Also, the characters were really easy to like and relate to — they kind of reminded me of how my own parents would be in retirement.
Jayden’s Score: 82/100
‘Candy,’ (Hulu)
So enough about happy endings and fun light-hearted stories, let’s talk about “Candy.” “Candy” is based on the very true story of Betty Gore, a housewife in the 1970’s. Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) was murdered by Candace Montgomery (Jessica Biel) in Wylie, Texas, via ax. Betty was struck 41 times by the ax following what Candy claimed to be an altercation between the two.
Betty Gore was never very popular in the community and did not have a lot of friends, she was previously a school teacher and foster mom. Candy was loved by most of the community, but felt she was in a loveless marriage with her husband Pat (Timothy Simons). Betty and Candy’s daughters were friends through gymnastics thus how they started to really get acquainted. Infidelity ultimately led to Betty’s murder.
Candy was rather boring at times, there were a lot of time jumps within the show that can make it difficult to follow if you aren’t paying attention. Also, in the first episode, there were no time jumps, so it felt weird to me that they started to do them throughout the series after the beginning. Sometimes I think these stories think they are being mysterious or edgy by doing time jumps and while there are times where they work, it wasn’t executed as well as it could have been in this case. It would’ve been better if they just went in chronological order in the first place.
I liked the true crime elements of it, but it felt very oddly done and like it was really pushing this dramatic flare just for the end to fall flat.
Jayden’s Score: 63/100
