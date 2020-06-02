Jensen steps up to Supreme Court Chief Justice

The South Dakota Supreme Court Justices have selected Justice Steven R. Jensen to serve as their next Chief Justice.
Jensen, from Union County, became a circuit judge in 2003 and was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2017. He grew up on a farm near Wakonda. He earned his undergraduate degree from
Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1985 and his Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1988. He clerked for Justice Richard W. Sabers on the South Dakota Supreme Court, then entered private practice in 1989.
Jensen and his wife, Sue, have three children.
“We need no reminder today that we continue to face challenges ahead,” said Jensen. “But I am truly looking forward to serving the people of South Dakota as Chief Justice.”
“I am grateful to Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who leaves the court system in a strong position. I can only hope to carry on his legacy of innovation and dedication to a strong and independent judiciary that provides invaluable services to our citizens," said Jensen.
“Congratulations to Justice Steven Jensen on his selection to serve as the next Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court. Justice Jensen is a great public servant and, though he has some big shoes to fill, I’m sure he’s up to the task,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “I thank Chief Justice Gilbertson for his more than three decades of service to our state (including his 20 years as Chief Justice, the longest such tenure in South Dakota history). He’s been a true public servant and a leader on improving and reforming our judicial system, and I have greatly valued his advice, wisdom, and support since taking office as Governor.”
The Chief Justice is the administrative head of the South Dakota court system. The system has 586 employees and an annual operating budget of $58 million dollars. The Chief Justice also works very closely with the governor and the legislature on matters related to the South Dakota court system.
Jensen will assume Chief Justice duties immediately upon the retirement of Gilbertson in early January, 2021. The next State-of-the-Judiciary speech to the legislature and other South Dakota citizens will be made by Jensen.
