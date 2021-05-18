Jim Szana Trio entertains at senior center 1

The Jim Szana Trio - Jim Szana on the piano, Ron Woodburn on drums, and Lonnie Schumacher on the acoustic upright bass.

 Don Zeller

Pierre Senior Center’s Don Zeller said there’s plenty of fun during the weekly Thursday potluck and entertainment.

“Members and guests enjoyed another fun Thursday full of activities, which includes pool, cards, bingo, potluck and great music.”

Zeller said Thursday had 53 people in attendance, plus the three musicians. Richard McEntaffer won the 50/50 drawing. One of the guests was Pierre’s Commissioner Jamie Huizenga.

This last week’s entertainment was the Jim Szana Trio — Jim Szana on the piano, Ron Woodburn on drums and Lonnie Schumacher on the acoustic upright bass. This was their first performance since the start of the pandemic.

The center’s Tuesday exercise class — 10 participants — did Tai Chi. Next Tuesday — the last class for the summer in the center — they will be doing chair yoga. Starting June 9, Mindy Cheap will hold the weekly exercise classes in Griffin Park.

“We are taking a bus trip to the casino near Mobridge, on Monday, May 24. To sign up, call us at 605-224-7730 or stop by. We will also be doing a bus trip to Deadwood in June,” Zeller said. “Our entertainment for next Thursday is Bob and Laurie Gill, along with Ron Smith.

Tags

Load comments