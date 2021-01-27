Johnson wins weekly Right Turn’s Touching Hearts fundreaiser
With the ninth week of the Right Turn’s Touching Hearts 50/50 fundraising raffle, Terri Johnson won the weekly drawing of $50, on January 26. Johnson then drew the Queen of Hearts. The fundraiser continues with a new drawing every week until the Ace of Hearts is drawn. There were 44 cards remaining in the deck and the take-home prize today could have been $1.550. Raffle tickets can be purchased at both Lynn’s Dakotamarts, Branding Iron Bistro, Don’s Sinclair, Fieldhouse, and Lariat Lanes. Johnson got her ticket at The Right Turn.

