With the ninth week of the Right Turn’s Touching Hearts 50/50 fundraising raffle, Terri Johnson won the weekly drawing of $50, on January 26. Johnson then drew the Queen of Hearts. The fundraiser continues with a new drawing every week until the Ace of Hearts is drawn. There were 44 cards remaining in the deck and the take-home prize today could have been $1.550. Raffle tickets can be purchased at both Lynn’s Dakotamarts, Branding Iron Bistro, Don’s Sinclair, Fieldhouse, and Lariat Lanes. Johnson got her ticket at The Right Turn.
Johnson wins weekly Right Turn’s Touching Hearts fundreaiser
- Submitted Content
-
- Updated
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.