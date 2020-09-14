The Capital Area United Way (CAUW) is hosting a free tailgate party on Saturday, September 19, to kick off their 2020-2021 “1 Team, 1 Mission” campaign.
According to Lindy Geraets, the party is from 5-7 p.m. (CST) on the ‘Upper Deck’ in the rear parking lot of the St. Charles Lounge. There is live music, fan food like hot dogs and root beer floats, kids activities, a photo booth, an animal balloon artist, and more. Bring your own lawn chairs, and wear your favorite team jersey.
Co-chairs Tasha and Scott Bothun will welcome guests with short opening speeches. They announced the “1 Team, 1 Mission” theme and the organization’s goal to raise $550,000 for 17 local nonprofit organizations through a Facebook video.
Those who catch the videos online will see a variety of people in the local community joining the CAUW team. To be a part of the action, film a video committing to joining the “1 Team, 1 Mission” team, post the video on Facebook and tag @CapAreaUnitedWay, and complete an online pledge form.
If your business is interested in a staff presentation about CAUW or simply want to hear more about the campaign and supported nonprofit organizations, contact Chris Maxwell at director@capareaunitedway.org or call 605-224-9229.
Begun in 1980, the CAUW is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. It raises funds for nonprofit organizations that provide impactful programs for the communities. Some of the supported organizations include Oahe Chapter American Red Cross, Capital Area Counseling Services, Central SD Child Assessment Center, Central SD RSVP, Community & Youth Involved Center, Feeding South Dakota, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, Growing Up Together, Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Oahe Child Development Center, Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre Area Referral Service, Sioux Council Boy Scouts, South Dakota Discovery Center, Southeast Community Center, The Right Turn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.