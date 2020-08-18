The weekly Fort Pierre Summer Nights ends its 2020 season on Thursday, August 20, with the theme of Safety Night, well timed for the first week of school.
The event has been promoted by Fort Pierre Tourism, which points out that Summer Nights combines many people’s favorites into one evening - great food and fun activities - all on Deadwood Street in downtown Fort Pierre.
The family fun runs from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 pm (CDT). Visitors can grab dinner from the Rotary, whose members will be serving carnitas tacos, grilled vegetables, and cookies. Any donation (recommended $10) benefits the S.D. Discovery Center. Adults can purchase a drink from the Legion beer booth. Everyone can stroll through the vendor booths. Check out the fire trucks and police vehicles. Paint a suncatcher with Capital Area United Way, play some games with members of the American Bank & Trust, and enjoy Story Time with Rawlin’s Library. Take in some pickleball lessons and play with the interactive displays at the SD Discovery Center booth.
And, of course, take a few minutes to visit the downtown businesses as well.
If you are interested in playing live music, selling your wares, setting up an information booth, offering a kids activity, or just want more information about Fort Pierre Summer Nights, call 605-412-8549 or email Arielle.McRoberts@maxwellstrat.com.
