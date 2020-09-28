“The ‘Best for Last” is an annual raffle fundraiser to support the programs, staff, and activities of the South Dakota Discovery Center. This year it will take place virtually on Nov. 19.
“This is a reverse raffle, the last ticket(s) drawn wins the GRAND prize of $10,000. Only a total of 250 tickets are to be sold,” said Jennifer McIntyre with the Center.
Ticket are available beginning Thursday, Oct. 1. “This year things are being done differently, and there will be a weekly drawing, every Wed., until the event on Nov. 19.,” McIntyre said. Tickets go for $125. “For an additional $25 per ticket the purchaser can go into a separate drawing to win a chance to get back into the drawing when only two tickets remain.”
Other raffle procedures include:
There are many other prizes that are awarded throughout the November drawing;
When nine tickets remain, a ticket is drawn from the ‘Looser’s Boosts’ to go back into the main drawing;
When eight tickets remain, the two auctioned bonus tickets will go into the drawing (see paragraph below); and
When only five tickets remain in the raffle bin, Discovery Center staff call the final ticket holders on the phone. They may unanimously decide to spilt the $10,000 prize among themselves, or the drawing continues. A ticket is removed and negotiations begin again until all remaining ticket holders agree to split the pot or only one ticket holder remains.
Bonus Tickets Auction: Online silent auction bids for the last two tickets can be made in advance until the night of the event. Similar to Ebay, the auction is made by proxy, meaning purchasers can name their maximum bid and the price advances only when they are outbid. The online silent auction link will be sent with BFL registration confirmation email.
McIntyre said that new in 2020 are the ‘Weekly Early-Bird Drawings.’ “Usually local businesses gather to serve ticket holders food and beverages, but this year the BFL event is virtual, which means the community has gathered to donate to the ‘Weekly Early-Bird Drawing’,” said McIntyre.
Every ticket purchased will enter a weekly drawing for local vendor prizes until the event. If a ticket is purchased on Oct. 1, the ticket holder enters drawings for each of the seven weeks drawings until Nov. 17. Weekly winners will be announced each Tuesday on KGFX at 7:30 a.m. and KCCR at 7:55 a.m., and via social media. Each new prize will be announced every Thursday. The first week’s drawing, on Oct. 6, is for a $100 gift card to Capitol Wine & Spirits.
