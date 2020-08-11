Join the adult kickball league - organization meeting Aug. 17

Many summer activities seem to be winding down, but a new one is just kicking off… pun intended.
Kickball is that age-old game you played in elementary school. Unlike many other sports where the game itself and winning are often the goals, kickball games tend to be more fun-oriented and light-hearted in nature.
An organizational meeting for the annual Pierre area Adult Kickball League is set for Monday, August 17, in the city hall, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting is designed for team captains or anyone who is interested in being part of the league. If you can’t make it to the Aug. 17 meeting but are interested in participating in the league, contact Mindy Cheap, city recreation superintendent, at 605-773-7445. There is a $75 team fee.
League play will last six weeks, beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 25, followed by a league tournament. All games will be played on Tuesday evenings at the Pierre Sports Complex on South Buchanan Avenue. All equipment is provided by the city of Pierre Recreation Department.
The main draw of adult kickball is the social aspect. People can get out, meet up with old and new friends, be part of a team, get some exercise, and be kids-at-heart again.
There has been kickball in Pierre in the past. “It started in 2006, maybe 2007. It was before my time,” said Cheap. “It was very popular, then started dying off, and the last few years we had a bit of a resurgence. We had four teams a few years ago, and have had as many as 12. We are getting back on track again.”
Though there used to be three-to-four pages of rules, this has been pared down to a little more than a page’s worth. “Makes it simpler. It’s supposed to be fun. It’s kickball. It’s time spent with friends, some adult time,” said Cheap.
Since this is a co-ed league, at least three women are required to be on the field at all times. If a team is short women they can still play, but must take an automatic out when the batting roster comes to where the women would be. All players can kick, but no more than two men in a row can kick. Women can re-kick if necessary after the minimum have kicked, or the automatic out has been received. The kicking order cannot change, but field positions can change as long as the required women minimum is met. The batting order is given to the official before the start of the game.
The defending players can get the runner out by catching a kicked ball in the air, tagging the runner with the ball, or throwing the ball and hitting the runner (similar to dodgeball). One player from the field must play catcher.
There are strikes and balls in kickball, just like in softball, so the batter can be walked or struck out. Foul balls are when the ball is kicked to the right of first base or to the left of third base. Games usually last seven innings or one hour, whichever comes first. Games can end in a tie, not requiring any extra innings to determine a winning team. However, if time remains and both coaches and the umpire agree, extra innings may be played.
All participants must be at least 18 years old and out of high school. Only players who are paid league members can play in games. Players can be added or removed from the roster at any time.
The season ends with an evening city tournament. To play in the city tournament, players must have played in at least one regular-season game. The team kicking first keeps the official score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.