South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) is calling on farm and ranch families to participate in the 2021 growing season photo contest. The Farm & Ranch Families of South Dakota Contest runs May 1 through December 1. All entries are eligible to win $250.
“This contest is a fun way to highlight the people behind our state’s number one industry,” Karla Hofhenke, SDFU executive director, said. “We’re looking for photos of family members engaged in farm and ranch work – you know, tagging calves, planting soybeans, cutting hay, scouting soybeans, harvesting corn – the day-in day-out work that is South Dakota agriculture.”
To enter, visit www.sdfu.org May 1 or after and submit photos that highlight a farmer or rancher at work. Each photo submitted enters you into a drawing for $250. Throughout the contest, photos will be featured on SDFU website and South Dakota Farmers Union Facebook page.
“Farming is a sunrise to sunset, 365-days all day, everyday job,” Lexi Johnson, a De Smet Kindergarten teacher and farmer who won the fall 2020 photo contest drawing, said. Johnson was among the many family farmers and ranchers to submit photos to the 2020 contest, showcasing life on South Dakota farms and ranches.
“As a grassroots agriculture organization, we are always looking for ways to support farm and ranch families and share their stories – whether that is through policy, education, media or fun contests like this one,” Hofhenke said.
To learn more about Johnson and view a slideshow of the more than 100 contributed photos, visit www.sdfu.org and click on the Photo Contest link under the News/Events tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.