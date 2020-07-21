The Dueling Duo takes to the Drifters outdoor patio for a night of all-request dueling pianos August 8, from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., in a fundraiser for the South Dakota Discovery Center. 

Tickets are available at sd-discovery.org. There will also be a live dessert auction. 

The event is a part of the Center’s endowment campaign, with the goal of raising money for a $20,000 matching grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation. Proceeds will support the Discovery Center’s equity-in-education mission and staffing. 

The Dueling Duo, with Andy Gibson and Ryan “Ryno” Merriam, have been touring the Midwest for the past decade. They have played over 1,150 shows, showcasing the duo’s musicianship, humor, and extensive song knowledge. By constantly learning new material and putting spins on old favorites, every show is new and entertaining fun.

