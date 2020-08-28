Join the Senior Center’s Thursday potlucks

The weekly Thursday noon potluck and entertainment at the Pierre Senior Center have started up again. They are building momentum and attendance, with past ones sometimes reaching over 70 attendees. The event on August 27 saw 40 members and guests.
“Our buffet table was extra full, with lots of chicken, meat balls, scalloped potatoes, scalloped corn and other tasty and healthy vegetables dishes. We also had several fruit choices and lots of desserts,” said Don Zeller, the center’s director.
The entertainment this week was provided by Della Andre, one of the center’s long-time members. Her fun at the piano included well-played selections, including “The Joint is Jumpin,” “Alligator Crawl,” “Aba Besque,” “Viper’s Drag,” “La Bamba” and “Piano Man.”
To volunteer as a solo or group entertainment for future dates, contact Zeller at 224-1366 or the center at 224-7730. Anyone 55 years of age or older is welcome to become a member of the Pierre Senior Center. The cost is $48 per year.
