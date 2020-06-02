Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons congratulates Anya Jones and Ashley Turner of Pierre for earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award to be achieved in Girl Scouts.
Jones earned her Gold Award with her Group Cabin Seating Area Project which resulted in nine benches at the Oahe Dam cabin. The project spanned nine months and took nearly 97 hours of work as Jones designed, fundraised and built the benches.
“I led my team by constantly communicating, working hard, gathering volunteers and never giving up,” said Jones.
Turner earned her Gold Award with her Sign Design Oahe Dam Project. Driven to create safety around the water, she designed and posted signs around the beach and buildings. Turner worked with the Corps of Engineers to complete the project.
“Before I put the signs up, there was little to no information about the dam and water safety,” said Turner. “With my signs it is now accessible.”
“Their accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills, foundational skills built through Girl Scouts,” said Stacey Andernacht, communications manager for Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons. “By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, they have become community leaders and join an elite group of Girl Scouts; as the Gold Award is awarded to fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts annually.
"Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and these young women exemplify leadership in all its forms," said Marla Meyer, CEO Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons "They saw a need in their communities and took action. Their extraordinary dedication, perseverance, and leadership is making the world a better place, and we’re honored to present Anya and Ashley this award."
The two Girl Scouts will receive their award at the council’s virtual Honoring Excellence recognition event on June 13.
Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons is a non-profit that serves more than 13,000 members in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. They believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. They strive to building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. For more information, visit http://www.gsdakotahorizons.org/ or call 1-800-666-2141.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.