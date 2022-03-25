Call me a downer, but I’m just not a fan of award shows. But don’t say the Capital Journal can’t get into the spirit of things because we’re doing special Academy Awards movie review editions this week and next week.
I can’t take credit for the idea. Sports reporter Scott Millard thought of it — all I did was nod and run with it.
So, this week I’ll be reviewing three movies nominated in one or more categories for the coveted Oscar. Next week, Millard will do three movies that won an award.
My guess is “The Power of the Dog,” which is in multiple categories, including best picture, will take home plenty of Oscars on Sunday night. And that’s what I dislike about award shows — the most boring, awful movies receive all the praise.
As you can guess, I wasn’t a fan and really wished I could get that 2 hours and 5 minutes of my life back. And yes, I want the five minutes too.
As someone who doesn’t watch award shows or follow entertainment news, I was confused about why the Academy Awards also go by the Oscars. So I did some heavy research — Google — and fun fact, the rumor is in the 1930s, the first Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science librarian and later executive director Margaret Herrick said the statuette looked like her uncle Oscar. According to oscars.org, the Academy adopted the nickname officially in 1939.
Since these are movies from last year, you may have seen reviews of them in the Capital Journal before. But we’ll keep it fresh by having a different person’s take on the movie and focus on how it stacks up in its nomination category.
This week’s reviews are “Dune,” “Cruella” and “Free Guy.” Minor spoilers are ahead, but luckily, these movies are from last year and likely shouldn’t ruin your good day.
‘Dune,’ (HBO Max)
“Dune” received 10 nominations this year — best picture, best makeup and hairstyling, best adapted screenplay, best visual effects, best original score, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing, best production design and best sound. The number of categories puts it on par with “The Power of the Dog” as one of the year’s biggest contenders.
Unlike “The Power of the Dog,” the 2021 “Dune” reboot has a better overall story thanks to Frank Herbert’s 1965 cult-classic novel. Will the story put “Dune” over the top for the best picture? Probably not. There are far more likely contenders with 10 films jockeying for the award.
But “Dune” does have an excellent chance to walk away with an Oscar in several other categories, including visual effects, original score and cinematography.
The filmmakers’ detail on the sandworm throughout the film, especially when it paused to examine Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides after a narrow escape, makes the film worthy of a visual effects award. I also liked that they didn’t go over the top with the movie’s effects like other films that rely on an almost gimmicky use to draw viewers — I’m thinking everything Michael Bay made.
And it’s good the film didn’t go over the top with visual effects that would have pulled it away from all the wide shots of the open landscape, which will also make the film a serious contender for the cinematography award.
Jorge’s score: 87/100
‘Cruella,’ (Disney+)
Disney’s “Cruella” received two nominations for best makeup and hairstyling and best costume design, both fitting given the movie is about sociopathic fashion-lover Cruella de Vil.
But “Cruella” has some stiff competition with “Dune,” “House of Gucci” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” in the makeup and hairstyling category. In best costume design, it also has an uphill battle with “Dune” and “West Side Story.”
Despite being a great movie, it’s unlikely “Cruella” will walk away with any Oscars on Sunday night. Unfortunately, Emma Stone didn’t receive a nomination for her portrayal of Cruella de Vil because her work from the character’s voice, walk and general demeanor was spot on with the 1961 cartoon.
Jorge’s score: 91/100
‘Free Guy,’ (HBO Max)
The comedy “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds, received one nomination for best visual effects. The category is often the only place to find movies popular with the general masses. The category’s nominees include “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “No Time to Die,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and, of course, “Dune.”
“Free Guy” is one of those movies that went heavy on the special effects, but given it was about a guy named Guy living in a video game who becomes self-aware, it makes sense that the effects would be over the top while not being gratuitous.
It’s not likely the movie will walk away with an award given the competition.
As noted above, “Dune’s” subtle visual effects use and its popularity with the Academy gives it an edge going into the night. And, “Spider-Man” and “Shang-Chi” are no schlubs either.
Anyone who has seen any MCU movies knows Marvel loves their special effects and uses them well.
As a movie that typically wouldn’t get a nod from the Oscars, I’m rooting for “Free Guy.”
Jorge’s score: 84/100
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.