I decided to change things up a bit in this week’s reviews by doing three shows instead of the usual movies.
There are a couple of reasons for the change.
First, I’m always looking for shows I can binge-watch during the weekend or after work. And it’s never fun finishing up a series only to realize you’ll have to spend the next 18 or more months waiting for a few new episodes, which is what happened after “Peacemaker” and “The Book of Boba Fett” ended.
It’s always nice to stumble on a new show during those endless quests for something to watch while you wait. But sometimes, you find yourself side-eying an unfamiliar series, wondering if it’s worth the time.
The second reason I shunned movies this week is a show I’ve been impatiently waiting for since March 2020 finally premiered on March 3 — “Picard.”
I’m a huge Star Trek franchise fan and have watched all the shows and movies and read many of the books. Paramount’s push for fresh shows and cartoons is breathing new life into the old franchise that first came on the scene in 1966.
If you’re a fan, keep an eye out for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” coming to Paramount+ in May. The show tells the old Constitution-class Enterprise’s story under Capt. Christopher Pike before Kirk was in the picture. And yes, Spock is in the show too.
With that, this week’s spoiler-free reviews include “Vikings: Valhalla,” “In from the Cold” and “Picard.”
‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ (Netflix, Feb. 25)
I enjoy history, but I never spent much time studying Scandinavian history or Norse mythology. So, I can’t speak to the historical accuracy in “Vikings: Valhalla.” I do know many of the characters existed in real life — obviously, with many extras thrown in for entertainment value.
The show is a sequel to “Vikings,” which first aired in 2013. If you’re familiar with that show, then you know what to expect from “Vikings: Valhalla.” But don’t worry if you haven’t watched the six-season “Vikings” series currently streaming on Hulu. You can jump right into “Vikings: Valhalla” and then watch “Vikings” while you wait for season 2 to roll along without missing anything important.
Overall, it’s a good watch with plenty of action to keep the story going without the typical foot-dragging storylines many shows use to water down a plot for about 10 episodes.
As much as I enjoy sci-fi and comic-based movies and shows, “Vikings: Valhalla” was a nice break from those options and has kept me busy looking up characters from the show to get historical background information.
But fair warning, the show is about Vikings and all the baggage that comes with it. So wait until the kids are in bed as there is no shortage of violence and other content not meant for children.
Jorge’s score: 87/100
‘In from the Cold,’ (Netflix, Jan. 28)
“In from the Cold” is one of those shows that pop up on my recommended list that makes me wonder if it’s worth spending my limited free time watching.
The show’s first episode started a bit strange, but thankfully I stuck with it. I was in for the whole season by the second episode’s end.
The show’s description on Netflix sounds a bit goofy with an ex-Russian spy having shapeshifting skills, which take on a sci-fi quality, but as long as you don’t take it too seriously, it makes for an interesting plotline.
I promised a spoiler-free review, so I’ll just say hang in there until the final episode’s very end. There is a twist, and it will keep you excited for a second season — whenever that happens.
The show has some pretty violent scenes and sexual content, so maybe wait until the kids are in bed for this one too.
Jorge’s score: 83/100
‘Picard,’ (Paramount+, March 3)
If you watched “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in the late 1980s and early ‘90s like I did — or did the right thing and caught up on them later in life — then you’re familiar with Patrick Stewart’s character Capt. Jean-Luc Picard, captain of Starfleet’s Galaxy-class Enterprise.
Stewart, 81, is a far cry from the Picard most would remember in “The Next Generation” or any other performance in Stewart’s long career — I’m thinking 1984’s “Dune.”
In “Picard,” Stewart plays a far more vulnerable portrayal of his iconic character, who seems less confident at times than the viewers would remember seeing on the screen — “There are four lights!” That last bit was a Trekkie test.
“Picard” also breaks away from “The Next Generation” in the show’s darker tone for the Federation and humanity. And season 2’s first two episodes — airing on Thursdays — is no exception.
It’s not a spoiler to say the second season revives John de Lancie’s Q character. But this time around, Q is far less lovable and way more intense.
The season also makes a fresh go at humanity’s darker side without playing the mirror-universe card previous Star Trek shows employed. The show also returned all the good characters from the first season. And yes, that means Jeri Ryan, who is thankfully getting far more screen time than the first season.
You can start on the second season if you missed the first without being too lost, but do yourself a favor and check that one out first. But so far, the second season is proving to be even better than the first.
And I did say this show depicts the darker side of humanity, so maybe watch it first before giving your older kids some thumbs up on this one.
Jorge’s score: 90/100
