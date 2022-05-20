With the Capital Journal’s Best of Preps and regular work demands, it was a last-minute dash to find three movies this week. Luckily, some decent options were available through streaming apps for a quick rescue from the comfort of my couch.
With two comedies and a gory Viking movie spread across three different apps, there is a good mix for someone stuck on an endless scrolling loop trying to find something to fill the time.
This week’s reviews cover “Senior Year,” “The Lost City” and “The Northman.”
‘Senior Year,’ (Netflix)
“Senior Year” is one of Netflix’s newest movies finding its way to the app on May 13. The film stars Rebel Wilson, who plays a popularity-chasing cheerleader struck down before she could reach her goal of becoming prom queen and living her best life.
The movie provided a fresh take on the old raunchy high school-themed movies — think everything from the late 1990s — when Wilson’s character wakes up from a 20-year coma and makes a second go at winning that prom crown.
Some of the jokes fell flat, but plenty hit the mark, causing a good out-loud laugh. I will say stick with it past the first 10-15 minutes when the story focuses on her younger self before the coma comes into play. It opens up feeling like something an adult wouldn’t bother watching, but that changes quickly.
A great part of the story is the contrast between 2002 to 2022 through the eyes of a 17-year-old coma patient waking up 20 years later to smart phones, social media trends and the changes in social norms and political correctness. It was fun to watch, despite much of the pop culture references being from the mid to late ‘90s and not so much the early 2000s.
“Senior Year” isn’t going to be something you’re likely to watch more than once, but it’s still a decent enough choice on a lazy weekend when you want a chuckle.
Jorge’s score: 76/100
‘The Lost City,’ (Paramount+)
I remember when previews for “The Lost City” played after the latest Spider-Man movie hit the theaters. It wasn’t that long ago. “The Lost City,” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, only came out on March 25. So, I was a little surprised to see it already streaming on Paramount+.
Between it hitting Paramount+ so quickly and remembering the groans coming from the audience during Spider-Man’s previews, I went into it afraid I was going to watch a two-hour flop. But I figured it would be worth a shot, given Tatum’s history starring in decent comedies. And it was worth it.
This movie is a good pick if you’re a fan of shows and films with witty banter.
The plot, a romance novelist who gets kidnapped for her knowledge that could find a lost artifact only to get rescued by her thick-headed book cover model, sounds ridiculous on paper. And really, it is, but that’s part of the fun.
Overall, it was a good movie and probably one of the better comedies so far this year.
Jorge’s score: 83/100
‘The Northman,’ (Redbox, Vudu)
Going into “The Northman,” I expect something along the lines of the TV series “Vikings” or a period movie like “Braveheart.” But instead, “The Northman” had a little more of an artsy feel with long scenes depicting the supernatural.
The story follows a young Viking prince who witnesses his uncle betray and murder his father, leaving him to escape in the hope of getting revenge later. But the movie doesn’t really take the time to develop the character jumping from point A to B to C in short order.
“The Northman” is also a little light with the dialogue needed to give the story added depth. And just when it feels like it’s about to get on track with some dialogue, it falls right back into the same routine of lengthy cutaways showing mysticism and silent brooding.
While the movie comes in at a little more than two hours, it leaves the viewer feeling like there was supposed to be a lot more there but received some heavy editing to shorten it.
The story itself is good, and there is a decent twist the main character discovers during his journey. There is also a decent amount of action without it being gratuitous. But fair warning, it can be pretty gory at times.
Still, the movie leaves you feeling a bit ripped off when the final scene closes. It’s worth a watch, but don’t set any high expectations or hope to watch something along the lines of “Braveheart.” In the end, it’s a movie that you’ll likely never give a second thought to after watching it once.
Jorge’s score: 66/100
