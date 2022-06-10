There’s no shortage of great movies and TV shows during the summer months, and the last couple of weeks lived up to expectations. This week’s reviews include one new series and two returning shows for a third season.
I was quick to call dibs on the three shows for this review, especially one that falls within one of my all-time favorite sci-fi universes — Star Wars.
There were plenty of naysayers when Disney announced it purchased the Star Wars franchise from George Lucas in 2012. My biggest gripe at the time was the massive loss of hours spent reading every Star Wars book that suddenly lost official canon status. I was also worried Disney would gut the franchise’s action for a more kid-friendly version of itself. Fortunately, the fear was unfounded.
And without Disney, we likely wouldn’t have the three main story sequels, two side movies, several animated series, two live-action series — including “The Mandalorian” — and a slate of new live-action series coming soon. And that brings us to this review’s most recent live-action series in the franchise — “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
It’s not just Obi-Wan that had me excited to plant myself on the couch. Amazon’s return with a new season of “The Boys” and Hulu picking up Seth MacFarlane’s Orville series had me looking forward to June as well.
This week’s reviews include “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Boys” and “The Orville: New Horizons.”
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ (May 27, Disney+)
The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series picks up about 10 years after Episode III, “Revenge of the Sith,” which actually came out 17 years ago. And the extra seven years of age on Ewan McGregor fits the now down-and-out Obi-Wan, a broken version of the former Jedi master who is weak in the force.
The series opens with imperial inquisitors hunting down the remaining Jedi Order who escaped Order 66 — Palpatine’s order that turned clone troopers against the Jedi.
The series takes on a darker tone, with Obi-Wan struggling to find his place after the Republic’s fall and a new life spent in exile and obscurity.
McGregor and his Obi-Wan character isn’t the only fan-favorite who returned. Disney also brought back Hayden Christensen and James Earl Jones for Vader.
The scenes so far with Vader smacking Obi-Wan around are an excellent follow-up to “Revenge of the Sith,” with the former master now shirking at the sight of Vader. In all fairness, Obi-Wan barely finds out Anakin Skywalker lived shortly before having to go toe-to-toe with him during his quest to help a kidnapped Leia Organa.
The show’s overall pace is between “The Mandalorian” and the “The Book of Boba Fett,” with a good mix of action and character development.
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” makes for a good watch as it takes the viewer on a journey through the eyes of someone struggling to regain a piece of themselves after losing everything they held most dear in life. And whether you’re a Star Wars fan or not, it’s still a compelling story.
Jorge’s score: 93/100
‘The Boys,’ (June 3, Amazon Prime)
“The Boys” returned for its third season, and so far, the show has outdone its previous seasons when it comes to gore and violent action scenes.
If you’re unfamiliar with “The Boys,” it’s based on the Dynamite published comic from Garth Ennis that follows a group working to bring down America’s superheroes. While it might sound like the boys are the bad guys, it’s actually the superheroes who are immoral and living in a world of excess where cooked-up superpowers lead to arrogance, corruption and downright murderous mayhem on the part of society’s supposed protectors. It’s a situation where Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben and his “With great powers...” wisdom would have been helpful.
But Uncle Ben and the Spiderverse don’t take the real-world approach to what superpowers in the hands of flawed humans and corporations would look like, which in “The Boys” is pretty much what you would expect.
The third season starts with Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher working for Hughie, played by Jack Quaid. The quiet peace brokered after season two’s near Nazi takeover of the United States comes to a quick end when the boys learn the world’s manufactured heroes and most unethical company pulling the strings once again duped them.
So far, this season is shaping up to be an action-fueled story that might finally put a bow on the series or at least the show’s most dangerous American-flag clad superhero-villain — The Homelander.
If you haven’t watched the show before, start with season one and work to the new episodes, or you’ll be lost entirely.
Also, this show is not your typical superhero show. The amount of sex, drugs, violence, language and other dark themes make this a show that isn’t for everyone. It is especially not something you want to watch with the kids roaming around the house. Fair warning.
Jorge’s score: 91/100
‘The Orville: New Horizons,’ (June 2, Hulu)
Seth MacFarlane’s “The Orville” returned for a third season on Hulu with the new title “The Orville: New Horizons” after relocating from Fox.
The show remained true to its first two seasons, heavily leaning toward the classic Star Trek original series and its use of stories set in humanity’s future, teaching lessons about our shortcomings today.
The show fully displayed its moral lessons in the season’s first episode, which addressed bigotry, harassment and suicide. It also picked up after season two’s end and the Union’s new interstellar war for survival.
The acting remains a bit rough at times, and while the show tries to inject some humor into the episodes, it remains mostly dry and light compared to MacFarlane’s other shows and movies.
Still, the show is a decent enough watch and worth giving a shot if you’re into the older Star Trek-style storylines and themes.
Jorge’s score: 76/100
