It was a bit of a dead week for movies and shows, but there were a few recent releases available that we haven’t reviewed.
Not only were releases tight, but several great new series wrapped up during the last few weeks, most recently “Ms. Marvel” on Wednesday.
This week’s obvious movie review choice would have been “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but Reporter Jayden Fore called dibs on her first day with the Capital Journal. But I wasn’t left entirely empty-handed.
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” made its way to two streaming sites, offering the first chance to see the movie here since it didn’t reach the local big screen during the initial release on May 17.
This week’s movie reviews include “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” “The Princess” and “Rubikon.”
‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie,’ (HBO, Hulu)
If you like the “Bob’s Burgers” TV series, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy the movie since it’s essentially an extended episode. The only real downside to the movie is that much of the added length is due to longer musical sequences.
Honestly, I can’t stand musicals or musical sequences in movies, which flies in the face of the 1980 film “The Blues Brothers” making my top 10 list of best movies. Still, musical scenes drive me up the wall.
If you have watched “Bob’s Burgers” before, you know that Linda and Gene typically sing ridiculous and off-key songs. But they tend to be cut short since it’s just a 30-minute episode with commercials. At 101 minutes with no commercials, that limitation isn’t a problem.
Still, the movie brings a fun story to the mix. Bob needs to make his business loan payment in less than two weeks only to have a giant sinkhole form outside of his restaurant’s front door, effectively killing any chance for customers.
Meanwhile, Louise finds a dead body in the hole while trying to prove her bravery, following a schoolyard taunt about her being a “baby.” She also finds herself in an existential crisis about her pink ear hat, giving the writers a chance to turn it into a bit of an origin story.
Despite the several musical numbers, the movie gives the show’s fans another fun adventure showing the lovable loser squeak by one more time while his family helps and hinders at the same time.
Jorge’s score: 83/100
‘The Princess,’ (Hulu)
I went into this movie worried I was about to spend my night watching some tween story resembling “The Hunger Games” or some kid-friendly fairy-tale story — not that fairy tales are really all that kid-friendly. I’m thinking of Hansel and Gretel for one.
But “The Princess” is anything but kid-friendly with the non-stop killing scenes.
The story revolves around a young princess forced into an arranged marriage to a violent, despotic ruler. When she flees the altar, he sacks her father’s castle and attempts to force her hand.
Much of the story is about her making her way down the castle’s tower, fighting everyone along the way, in an attempt to save her family. The movie is set in the Middle Ages, so the sword fights get pretty bloody.
The dialogue is a bit lacking, which isn’t necessarily a deal breaker. Think the John Wick series — not much dialogue there, but it’s a great story.
The problem with “The Princess” is that when there is dialogue, it takes the movie into that cheesy tween area.
The movie’s end is also a bit cheesy, not really keeping the movie in perspective for its time period. I’m not saying you can’t end it happily ever after but maybe find a more clever and realistic way.
If you don’t like violent fight sequences or intense action movies, this isn’t for you. But if you do, it’s a good movie to pass the time.
Jorge’s score: 86/100
‘Rubikon,’ (Amazon Prime, Vudu)
“Rubikon” is a sci-fi thriller set in Earth’s near future where corporations and their private armies took the place of governments worldwide, which no longer exist. As you can imagine, the writers framed it as a bit of a dystopian future for humanity.
The story follows three people on an aging space station one of the corporations owns and uses to research algae that could filter air, providing oxygen in an increasingly polluted world. Shortly after arriving, a massive toxic fog covers the planet, killing most of the population.
The writers use the story to address ethical dilemmas and highlight the divide between the privileged few and the general masses. They ultimately end the movie on a bright note with a glimmer of hope for Earth’s and humanity’s future.
It’s a slow burn getting from point A to B, with a slapped-together and underwhelming explanation of how the fog suddenly popped up. In the end, the movie is a mix of finger-wagging warnings and childish optimism. Either go full-bore, “We’re in trouble, and that’s a wrap,” or “Hey, things are bad, but we can still fix it.” You can’t have it both ways when a toxic fog covers the planet and kills most of the population. That kind of crisis wouldn’t resolve itself in only a few years.
While the inconsistencies bring some annoyance, the movie is still alright as a time killer.
Jorge’s score: 68/100
