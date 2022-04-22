It was slim pickings for movie reviews this week, but it allowed me to explore some content I might have passed on otherwise.
The original plan was to review Marvel’s latest movie, “Morbius,” but I got swept up in work and missed the local showings. And I haven’t been able to make it to “Ambulance,” which is currently at State 123, leaving me at the mercy of what’s newish on streaming apps.
This week, I went with two relatively new movies streaming on Netflix and Hulu that we haven’t reviewed and a mostly straight-to- “video” movie on Redbox. Hopefully, I didn’t date myself too much with that term.
This week’s reviews are “Black Crab,” “Deep Water” and “A Tale of Two Guns.” Fair warning, some spoilers lie ahead.
‘Black Crab,’ (Netflix)
“Black Crab” follows a group of conscripted soldiers living in a post-apocalyptic Northern Europe who set out on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines — on ice skates. That’s right, ice skates.
Don’t let the dead-on synopsis chase you away. It actually made some sense.
So why the ice skates? The soldiers need to make a fast trek across a frozen archipelago to deliver a war-winning weapon to scientists, and only ice skates will do. It makes perfect sense.
The movie stars Noomi Rapace. She gets separated from her daughter following society’s collapse. And that is one of the annoying aspects of the movie — it never gives any details about what happened. It’s also irritating that the enemy is simply known as “the enemy” throughout the movie.
While the lack of detail and built-in vagueness can lead to some frustration and confusion, it does a good job of leaving the question open as to who is the real enemy in the movie. Or it could be a misfire in the Swedish movie’s translation.
Rapace gives a great performance, and despite the movie’s plot, it’s still worth watching, but it’s not something you’ll likely look back on as worth seeing a second time.
Jorge’s score: 68/100
‘A Tale of Two Guns,’ (Redbox)
If you like westerns, then “A Tale of Two Guns” would likely catch your eye. But be forewarned, this is a low-budget movie, and the more well-known actors spend about ten minutes on the screen — combined. The producers putting Tom Berenger, Danny Trejo and Judd Nelson on the movie’s poster was likely an attempt to attract eyeballs.
Because it’s a low-budget movie, it takes some conscious effort to ignore the fly-by-night audio used during production and stereotypical “old west” dialogue. There is also some raw acting sprinkled in for good measure.
The bulk of the movie revolves around two characters, played by Ed Morrone and Casper Van Dien — “Johnny” Rico from “Starship Troopers.” Morrone is a bounty hunter turned deputy marshal who sets out from Tucson hunting Van Dien, who is supposed to be the last member of the Cowboys, modeled on the real-life gang made famous for their feud with the Earp brothers. But the movie is using Cowboys loosely since Van Dien’s Abel Cruz isn’t a famous member of the actual gang. So don’t get too excited for something out of “Tombstone” when the movie opens with cowboys wearing the infamous red waist sash.
The movie plays into the old tropes, with Morrone as the mysterious loner frontiersman and Van Dien as the bad guy trying to put his misdeeds behind him. Eventually, the two develop mutual respect, but the writers don’t take the time to create it. Instead, the story consists of long actionless periods followed by a brief exchange at the end, leading to a sudden resolution.
The journey results in a drawn-out story with a quick end that almost looks thrown in as a time-saving measure.
But if you enjoy westerns and want something to scratch that itch, “A Tale of Two Guns” would do the trick — just keep your expectations low.
Jorge’s score: 71/100
‘Deep Water,’ (Hulu)
And then there’s “Deep Water.” I said this week’s reviews had newish movies, so there is a good chance you’ve seen this already. But if you haven’t, you’re in for a long, frustrating treat.
The movie stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who play a dysfunctional couple where she openly has affairs in front of his friends and he murders her lovers. Up is down and left is right in the mystery mixed with thriller movie that takes way too long to establish life isn’t ordinary in the Van Allen household.
If you like the ridiculous drama found in reality TV shows, then this is for you, as the scenario in “Deep Water” makes about as much sense as the scripted fights among bored housewives.
I couldn’t decide who was more irresponsible in the movie, the husband murdering the lovers or the wife who kept bringing them around like sheep to the slaughter.
Like most thrillers and dramas — I admit I’m not a fan of them — the story is 95 percent foot-dragging filler and 5 percent substance. But the movie’s end quickly turns things around with a bit of humor, a decent twist and a possible moral that it’s best to stay out of other people’s personal business.
And that ending sets “Deep Water” apart from the usual cheating, revenge and justice formula found in these types of movies. You won’t walk away feeling great about the movie, but it’s not the worst choice if you’re stuck scrolling through Hulu and can’t decide what to watch.
Jorge’s score: 74/100
