There’s a decent mix for this week’s reviews, with one show and two movies — including a family-friendly animated feature.
I wasn’t particularly looking forward to the animated movie. But when I noticed Karl Urban from “The Boys,” “Dredd” and Star Trek reboots was in “The Sea Beast,” I figured it would be worth giving it a shot. Then, noticing Jared Harris, who played an awesome Moriarty in Sherlock Holmes, sealed the deal.
But the other two titles were what had me most excited. I was looking forward to getting into “The Grey Man” and “The Terminal List.” Ultimately, I walked away amazed by one and annoyed by the other.
This week’s reviews include “The Grey Man,” “The Sea Beast” and “The Terminal List.”
‘The Grey Man,’ (Netflix)
Netflix’s latest movie, “The Grey Man,” starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, is easily the streaming app’s best movie to date — or at least close to “The Man From Toronto” and “Kate.”
The best way to describe “The Grey Man” is the John Wick series with a sense of humor.
The story follows Gosling’s character, who the CIA recruits from prison as part of an off-the-books asset program. Like all good cloak and dagger flicks, Gosling finds himself burned and out for blood.
While there is no shortage of high-paced action, with all the shoot ‘em-up scenes and general mayhem you expect, the movie does a great job of cushioning it with witty dialogue and well-timed banter.
The movie also does well with Gosling’s laid-back and subtle-expression method of acting and Evans playing a sociopathic bad guy with a ridiculous mustache. Evans’s role truly provided him the freedom to break away from the wholesome all-American image he gained by playing Captain America.
The movie clocks a little more than two hours, but you’ll likely want more by the end. The movie also ended with an opening for more to come. Fortunately, Netflix announced that a sequel and a spin-off are in the works.
Jorge’s score: 93/100
‘The Terminal List,’ (Amazon Prime)
I went into this show with high hopes, considering Chris Pratt took the lead role as a U.S. Navy SEAL team commander done wrong. I genuinely like watching Pratt on the screen.
Unfortunately, the show — based on the Jack Carr book series — only makes sense by writing around reality as it plays off an overly complicated conspiracy surrounding Pratt’s character.
A few spoilers lie ahead at this point.
In the opening episode, Pratt’s team is sold out during an operation, resulting in nearly everyone getting killed in action. Only Pratt and one other survive, who then kills himself. The suicide and eventual attempt on Pratt that results in his family’s murder don’t “add up,” nor do the reports on what happened during his team’s ill-fated mission.
The story leads to the thriller’s “what’s-really-going-on theme,” which relies on three possibilities. One, investigators cover it up, but the writers don’t show it to the viewer. Two, investigators are unrealistically bad at their jobs. Or three, there is a covert group so incredibly good at its conspiratorial goals that they border on the supernatural.
I guess it could all be a hallucination from his concussion after an explosion, but that wouldn’t make it a thriller. It would just be sad and entirely off the mark.
I’m not saying movies, shows and books should keep stories simple, but it would be nice if they were grounded in reality. Otherwise, it’s not a story so much as it’s a scene from “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” where Charlie connects the dots on Pepe Silvia — without the humor over the nonsense. If you haven’t seen it, catch a clip by googling “Pepe Silvia.”
Full disclosure, I checked out on “The Terminal List” during the second episode after asking, “who could be that stupid?” Maybe the show got better — after all, it received great audience reviews online. But I honestly couldn’t bring myself to invest any more time in it to find out.
Jorge’s score: 40/100
‘The Sea Beast,’ (Netflix)
“The Sea Beast” follows a crew of hunters tasked with killing sea monsters plaguing the oceans surrounding a kingdom trying to expand its territory and wealth. The PG-rated movie basically markets them as kid-friendly pirates.
“The Sea Beast” is surprisingly long for a kid’s movie, running nearly two hours with credits and all. And while the movie is on the longer end, the story would likely keep kids engaged.
As for adults, don’t go into it expecting to find an animated family movie that would likely entertain adults as well as children. “The Sea Beast” is far less like 2008’s Pixar movie “WALL-E” or “Sponge Bob” and more like Sesame Street and the accompanying resolutions giving you the feel-goods. The best bet would likely be playing “The Sea Beast” for the kids while you get chores going and save something else for family movie night that keeps everyone engaged.
Overall the story is good, but it’s also a little idealistic, even for the targeted audience. I think kids have better critical thinking skills than this movie employs. At the very least, it leaves them with a false sense of how the world works, which opens the door to disappointment later.
Jorge’s score: 73/100
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.