This week we're throwing you a curveball with the movie reviews -- there are none, and it's not Scott Millard or Mike Woodel writing the reviews.
Why the switch? One, to keep things fresh, and two, I like cartoons and comics.
So this week, the Capital Journal brings you reviews of "Rick and Morty," Marvel's "Loki" and the Star Wars' animated series "Bad Batch."
I'll keep the spoilers at a minimum and focus on whether the shows live up to the hopes of a single fan or whether they're worth diving into if you're on the fence.
And don't worry, we'll be back with more Millard and Mike at the Movies next week.
"Rick and Morty," (Cartoon Network's Adult Swim)
Co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon kicked off their first episode of season five on Sunday with the typical escape from interstellar and interdimensional shenanigans.
And as always, their adventures aren't for children. So, don't let the animation fool you. Common Sense Media rates the show as appropriate for people 16 and older. Combined parent reviews on the site say 13 and older -- I don't have kids, but that might be pushing it given the content.
That said, the season five opener, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," gets off to a quick start with Morty having to save his foul but lovable booze-swilling scientist grandfather Rick Sanchez from an adventure gone wrong. While successful, Morty manages to crash land Rick's pieced-together spaceship in Earth's ocean.
The season opener surprises the Smith family with the revelation that Rick has a nemesis -- Mr. Nimbus -- and a treaty banning him from the ocean. But, unlike Rick's regular foes, Nimbus -- a sea being who controls the police -- gets the drop on him.
The Morty-heavy episode also gives him a chance to shine when he finally gets his four-season long crush Jessica to show some long-awaited interest in him. But with the ups and downs of wild sci-fi adventure, Morty's hopes of a future with her are dashed when fate pulls the carpet out from under him.
The episode showed Roiland and Harmon haven't hit comedy bedrock with the grandfather-grandson duo and is a good sign season five will live up to the same quality fans are familiar with since the show began in 2013. It was worth the year-long wait since season four ended. Jorge's score 84/100.
"Loki," (Disney+)
I was a bit apprehensive when I decided to start watching "Loki," now three episodes deep into its first season.
I'll be honest, Loki isn't among my favorite Marvel characters -- and I never jumped on the Tom Hiddleston train many other Marvel fans did.
But before you start sending an angry email my way, I found "Loki" one of Marvel's best additions to the franchise's universe since the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Thor: Ragnarok." And Hiddleston's performance, along with Owen Wilson's portrayal of Mobius M. Mobius, makes the show a much-needed salve after suffering through WandaVision.
Full disclosure, I couldn't bear WandaVision anymore after the first three episodes.
Aside from the great chemistry between Hiddleston and Wilson in the first two episodes and Sophia Di Martino, Sylvie, in the third episode, the show also introduces an exciting group from Marvel's comic book roots -- the Time Variance Authority -- which first appeared in Thor No. 371 in 1986. Think of the TVA as the universe's DMV for managing time itself.
The massive bureaucracy is powerful. In one episode, Loki comes across a drawer filled with infinity stones, which one bureaucrat regards as trinkets many other workers use as paperweights. And you guessed it, Loki wants that power for himself.
The story begins with Loki's escape during "Avengers: Endgame." Loki's use of the tesseract knocks him out of his timeline -- making him a variant. And the TVA's answer to variants is erasing them from existence.
Mobius and the TVA also task Loki with helping them find a dangerous variant, who is ambushing and killing its minutemen -- armored enforcers who snag variants.
And so far, Loki is bouncing around between being a helpful, somewhat good-hearted partner and a self-serving trickster lusting for power. Overall, "Loki" is worth taking the time to watch and will likely play a significant role in the Marvel universe. Jorge's score 90/100.
"Bad Batch," (Disney+)
I'm a huge Star Wars fan from books and comics to movies and games, but I never took to the franchise's various animated series before -- especially "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." I found the previous shows a bit on the cheesy side with jarring animation and annoying 1940s-style narration.
So when "Bad Batch" opened up its first episode with the same narration, I quickly became disappointed. But stick with it. Disney didn't continue it throughout the series.
"Bad Batch" is an essential watch for any Star Wars fan as it covers what happened after Palpatine's infamous Order 66 led to the Jedi's decimation.
The story follows Clone Force 99 -- a group of augmented clones who weren't affected by control chips that kept the troopers obedient to the new Emperor following the Republic's fall.
The 16 season-one episodes are about halfway through, which began on May 4, and the creators tossed out several treats sure to please die-hard fans. So far, Imperial bad guy Grand Moff Wilhuff Tarkin, Jabba's Majordomo Bid Fortuna and Capt. Rex -- for the "Clone Wars" fans out there -- all made appearances.
While safe for, and geared toward children viewers, "Bad Batch" is worth the time for fans of all ages who want a little more depth on the Star Wars universe. Jorge's score 81/100.
