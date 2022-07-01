I stumbled into my three movies this week with a selection I was already watching, only to notice they were new releases on streaming apps.
That said, two movies were choices I thought would likely interest me, and the third is one of those films you side-eye, wondering if it would be worth the time. Ultimately, I decided to watch it since it had Chris Hemsworth, and I liked what he has done with the Thor character ever since “Ragnarok.”
One movie I watched left me a little hesitant to include in the movie reviews — “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” There is a saying about knowing your audience, and I honestly don’t know what readers here might think about the immature duo from the early 1990s, but it’s a new movie. Besides, I can’t be the only person here who likes sophomoric humor.
As for the third movie, it has Woody Harrelson, and that’s always a good start in my book. Ever since Harrelson played Woody Boyd in “Cheers,” I haven’t seen anything with him that didn’t go over well. Even “Kingpin,” which plays into the whole liking sophomoric humor bit.
With that, this week’s reviews are “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe,” “Spiderhead” and “The Man from Toronto.”
‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe,’ (Paramount+)
The two delinquents, who served as a byproduct of Generation X’s “meh” attitude in the ‘90s, returned for another adventure that predictably went over their heads and ended full circle on the filthy, torn couch in front of the TV. And it was also entertaining to watch.
While the movie resembled “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” writer and creator Mike Judge twists the story by sending the two through a black hole in 1999 that catapults them to the present day.
The time travel loop allows for a fun exploration of today’s world and society through the eyes of two teenage burnouts from the late ‘90s. At one point, Beavis falls in love with the Apple virtual assistant, Siri, thinking he’s finally connected with a woman for the first time.
Despite using the same game plan as the “Do America,” Judge’s newest movie featuring the two still managed to remain fresh and score decent laughs. But it is a Beavis and Butt-Head movie, so be prepared for non-stop sexual innuendos, raunchy humor and general stupidity. If you’re good with that, give the movie a watch and enjoy the nostalgic throwback to sitting on your couch in the ‘90s while watching MTV.
Jorge’s score: 84/100
‘Spiderhead,’ (Netflix)
When “Spiderhead” came across my Netflix menu while bored and scrolling, I had no idea whether I should bother watching it or find something I’ve seen dozens of times before.
The only reason I gave it a second thought was Hemsworth, who turned Marvel’s Thor into a character that’s actually fun to watch. After looking a little deeper, I noticed Miles Teller from Paramount’s “The Offer” also starred in the movie. Between the two actors, I figured at least there was a chance I wouldn’t walk away disappointed.
The movie came out of a short story I had never read, and I have no idea how true to the source material the screenwriters remained. The general idea is that a group of prisoners volunteered to be guinea pigs in a drug trial that tests different behavior-inducing formulas.
Spoiler alert — it’s all about a pharmaceutical company abusing its power in an unethical, free-for-all drug trial with a whole host of issues and abuses going on to make it worse.
The movie is sometimes a bit weird, but it has a great cast that keeps the viewer interested. Be forewarned. Some intense scenes involve sexual situations, violence and suicide.
Overall, the movie isn’t something you’ll likely double-back to, but it is worth a watch and something different in the sea of reboots and rebrands studios enjoy putting out.
Jorge’s score: 81/100
‘The Man from Toronto,’ (Netflix)
“The Man from Toronto” follows a loveable screw-up played by Kevin Hart, who bumbles his way into an intense and life-altering case of mistaken identity. And it’s all thanks to the low toner in his printer.
Hart played the part well, and sometimes you find yourself rooting for the poor guy, maybe even identifying with the character at moments. While acting as the movie’s comedic relief, Hart keeps a tight leash on it to make it funny without going over the top and turning it into an Abbott and Costello routine.
It also complimented Harrelson’s intense hitman character with a heart of gold well. The two might not jump to mind when you picture an excellent comedy-action duo, but they complement each other well and make the movie one of the best Netflix has released for some time.
If you’re looking for a good mix of shoot ‘em up, fistfight action and witty back-and-forth banter, “The Man from Toronto” is a solid choice for a weekend watch.
Jorge’s score: 93/100
