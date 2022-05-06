This week’s reviews have a good mix of stuff you can watch at home and one you’ll have to leave the comfort of the couch to see.
If you’re a fan of the Star Trek franchise, you might be sad to see “Picard” close out its second season after the finale on Thursday. Especially since “Picard” is only supposed to last three seasons, and it’ll likely be a minute before the next one hits Paramount+.
But all isn’t lost since Paramount had the good sense to release “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” on the same day “Picard” wrapped up. And that gives us Trekkies something to keep looking forward to each week.
Paramount also launched its mini-series “The Offer” on April 28, with the first three episodes coming out at once and successive episodes airing on Thursdays.
So, this week is Paramount+ heavy — I promise I’m not shilling for the studio. I just really like Star Trek and noticed “The Offer” while I was there.
As for movies, this week marked Marvel’s latest release that is only available in theaters — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
I typically stay away from theaters during a movie’s opening night. Long lines, crowded theaters and some people being lousy audience members tend to ruin the experience. But the latest Doctor Strange was something I was willing to roll the dice on before someone threw out a spoiler I really didn’t want to hear.
Boy, was I wrong. Unless you’re watching a movie at home, give theater etiquette a try.
With that said, this week’s reviews are “Strange New Worlds,” “The Offer” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” There will be some spoilers ahead, but I’ll keep Doctor Strange safe for those waiting to see it.
‘The Offer,’ (Paramount+)
“The Offer” follows Al Ruddy as he, Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo try and turn Puzo’s book “The Godfather” into the 1972 movie that became a classic mob film. The only rub is a studio executive dragging his feet on letting the three architects create a cinematic masterpiece according to their vision and real-life New York crime bosses trying to shut the production down.
While it’s based on a true story and filled with characters based on real people, including the actors from “The Godfather,” don’t expect every line and scenario rooted in historical accuracy. After all, the show is entertainment, not a news story or college lecture. It seems like a point you shouldn’t have to make, but it’s a much-needed disclaimer considering the reviews and legions of trolls online.
The story is told primarily through Ruddy’s perspective as a former Rand Corporation programmer turned producer after hitting it big with the CBS sitcom “Hogan’s Heros.”
So far, the show is moving at a fast clip, with the first three seasons going from crime boss Joe Columbo — played by Giovanni Ribisi — founding the Italian-American Civil Rights League and trying to end “The Godfather” to becoming Ruddy’s pal.
The show starts with a good mix of “Mad Men” meets “Goodfellas” but quickly turns to focus more on the backdrop to get the film made and relationship drama. Like I said, entertainment.
Still, the show is good and entertaining if you don’t overthink the material. It’s worth watching and will likely keep the story moving rather than stretching the plot along like many other shows do to fill time.
Jorge’s score: 85/100
‘Strange New Worlds,’ (Paramount+)
If you’re a fan of the old Star Trek shows from the original series through “The Next Generation,” “Deep Space Nine,” “Voyager” and “Enterprise,” then you’ll like the direction “Strange New Worlds” is taking.
The show follows Capt. Christopher Pike on the U.S.S. Enterprise before James Kirk comes into the picture. While James Kirk is missing, some familiar characters remain, with Spock, Christine Chapel and Nyota Uhura included as regular crew members.
The show takes viewers back to Star Trek’s roots, with the Enterprise going on episode-long adventures rather than long story arcs taking up an entire season. The show also addresses current societal issues through events taking place on other worlds in humanity’s more civilized future.
While some fans or viewers, in general, might not receive the social commentary well, it’s worth noting that it was part of the franchise’s roots since the beginning. The original series took aim at social issues like race during the late 1960s. It shouldn’t come as a shock to a modern-day viewer watching “Strange New World.”
Like the original series, there is no need to be a lifelong franchise fan to jump right in and enjoy the show. With the episodes taking on individual adventures and the crew seeking out new species, there isn’t much need for background information each week. Unlike the original series, the up-to-date graphics make the show far more eye-catching than the late ‘60s could ever hope to accomplish. The only downside is there likely won’t be any angry dogs in costumes to get around the CGI curve.
Paramount made a good move with its newest show’s nod to the franchise’s roots, which should keep old fans happy and attract some new ones along the way.
Jorge’s score: 92/100
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ (State 1-2-3)
I’ll keep this review short to avoid giving anything good away or blowing the movie’s surprises.
With that said, ignore the trailer because it doesn’t give you a real clue about the movie’s direction.
Benedict Cumberbatch remained solid as Doctor Strange, and you can expect the usual snappy dialogue writers typically use for his character. I was a little sad that Benedict Wong’s character, Wong, wasn’t in the movie as much as he was in past films.
The story can get a little whacky at times, but you should expect it when multiverse is in the title. As for concerns about whether it would be too scary for children, that might be a personal call based on your kid. There were plenty of kids in the theater during the opening on Thursday, and I didn’t hear any of them sound upset.
There were several annoyances in the audience distracting from the movie. I’ll try to not let that impact my view of the movie. But compared to the last Doctor Strange and the character’s appearances in other movies within the MCU universe, this one is not quite up to snuff with the rest.
Jorge’s score: 79/100
