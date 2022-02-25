This week marks my first movie review as part of the regular rotation with the Capital Journal’s Scott Millard. The last time I had a byline for movie reviews was because new comic- and cartoon-related shows were calling my name.
Not this time.
I decided to go with a variety of movies for this week’s reviews, including a genre I typically avoid — thrillers.
I figured including it would allow me to try something new and provide options for different viewers. Well, it only confirmed why I avoid the whole thriller and suspense recommendations in my streaming apps.
That should be a clue about that movie’s score below.
This week’s reviews include “Uncharted,” “Fistful of Vengence” and “Kimi,” with no spoilers ahead.
‘Uncharted,’ (State 1-2-3)
Some moviegoers might automatically roll their eyes when a studio adapts a video game to the big screen.
For the older crowd, we still might have the aftertaste of 1993’s “Super Mario Bros.,” 1994’s “Street Fighter” and 1995’s “Mortal Kombat” stuck in our collective memories. Studios rushed early video game movie adaptations to the theaters in a cheap attempt to sell merchandise, games and consols.
That wasn’t the case with “Uncharted.” Was it on par with other big-name action movie franchises like the John Wick series or something from the Marvel Cinematic Universe? No. But “Uncharted” was a fun movie with great action and performances from well-known actors Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas.
There was a nod to the movie’s video game roots in one scene that could easily double as an opening sequence in a video game with a narrator guiding the player through the controls. Thankfully, the studio didn’t go overboard with it.
“Uncharted” is a decent enough watch with plenty of running, jumping and puzzle-solving you’d expect from the movie’s game franchise origins. And the PG-13 movie is likely a safe choice for your teenage children to enjoy.
Jorge’s score: 78/100
‘Kimi,’ (HBO Max)
“Kimi” is marketed as a thriller, leaving a potential viewer anticipating an edge-of-the-seat ride leading to a climactic end. Not this movie.
Zoë Kravitz plays an agoraphobic computer code programmer who listens to recordings for a home service device called Kimi, a fictional proxy for Amazon’s Alexa device, to improve the program’s responsiveness.
Kravitz hears a crime while listening to a Kimi recording and is forced to overcome her agoraphobia and leave her home to get the information into the FBI’s hands. Apparently, the FBI doesn’t have phones.
The movie trips over the typical and expected clichés all thriller and suspense movies love, like leaving a crowded room for a secluded area because “danger” is approaching. “Kimi” is also a long, slow burn with a fizzle for an ending. By the end, it felt like watching water boil only to have a Cup of Noodles as your reward.
Jorge’s score: 35/100
‘Fistful of Vengeance,’ (Netflix)
In the follow-up to “Wu Assassins,” Lawrence Kao, Lewis Tan and Iko Uwais play three guys on a revenge mission to avenge Kao’s sister, Jenny, who he found murdered in the family’s San Francisco restaurant.
But it’s not that simple.
The martial arts-filled movie incorporates magical powers and ancient beings that take the three on a journey to Bangkok to save the world while seeking justice for Kao’s sister.
The action is good, but the acting is a little raw at times, and the soundtrack takes far too much attention away from the movie — it gets distracting at points with back-to-back songs playing louder than the effects.
But “Fistful of Vengeance” is a good attempt to attract a younger audience to the martial arts genre who might not like the more stiff classics or modern drama-filled examples.
The movie provides a quick background on what is going on and who the key players are, but watching “Wu Assassins” beforehand might give you a better experience.
You won’t walk away from the movie looking to watch it again in the future, but it won’t leave you feeling salty if you enjoy fast-paced action and fighting sequences.
Jorge’s score: 65/100
