The Oscars are over and the event’s shenanigans are finally fading from the headlines, which means we can get back to our usual reviews and dive into some new movies and TV shows.
I’m excited about this week’s reviews because I get to jump on two shows I was looking forward to seeing — “Halo” and “DMZ.”
A few weeks ago, I reviewed “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. I touched on how studios ruined live-action adaptations of video games in the past with cheap stories used to push merchandise.
Fortunately, “Uncharted” did a decent job of avoiding the temptation to slap a quick film together. But whenever a game I enjoyed makes it to the big screen, or in this case, the small screen, I still get a little bit of anxiety that a head-shaking disappointment is waiting around the corner.
The same applied to “DMZ.”
While studios have done far better with comic book adaptations going as far back as 1989’s “Batman,” there is always the worry a good series will find a lousy live-action home, like “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin.”
I was cautious going into “DMZ” and “Halo” but eager to see what the writers did with them.
I also threw in a movie and decided to run with a comedy to help lighten the mood, given “DMZ” and “Halo” were likely to be intense.
So, this week’s reviews are “The Bubble,” “DMZ” and “Halo.” Fair warning, minor spoilers are ahead.
‘The Bubble,’ (Netflix)
When I spotted “The Bubble” while scrolling on Netflix, I immediately got excited to see a Judd Apatow movie with a stacked lineup of great actors — Leslie Mann, Karen Gillan, Keegan Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Pedro Pascal and my favorite, David Duchovny. The movie also has no shortage of cameos via internet-video feeds.
The movie follows the cast of a cheesy action franchise who return to film the series’ sixth sequel during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving them to enter the isolation of the bubble during production.
Much of the story is off-the-wall exaggerations, and plenty of jokes fell flat. But for every joke that fell flat, another hit the mark just right for a good laugh.
And that’s what made this movie hard to rate.
“The Bubble” gets off to a rough start with most of those eye-rolling jokes coming near the beginning, but stick with it and don’t immediately go to your phone for a distraction because it does get better.
If you’re familiar with Apatow’s movies, then you likely know it’s not a kid-friendly film — drugs and sex pop up a couple of times. But if they aren’t around, “The Bubble” is definitely worth watching for a few good laughs.
Jorge’s score: 73/100
‘DMZ,’ (HBO Max)
“DMZ,” based on the Vertigo comic by the same name, stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt, who are living in the United States currently going through a second civil war. The DMZ is Manhattan, stuck between the U.S. and the Free States of America as a standoff point following a tense ceasefire agreement.
The story follows Dawson, who is looking for her son after getting separated from him during the evacuation and finally takes her chances in the DMZ — the one place she hadn’t looked in the last eight years, despite it being the last place she saw him. Go figure.
The show is good, and the cast did a great job of showing life in a would-be American demilitarized zone cut off from the rest of society. As you can imagine, the people “left behind” spend their days struggling to get by while two warring sides use them as political fodder.
Bratt stood out and broke away from his good-guy image as police Det. Rey Curtis in “Law & Order.” In “DMZ,” Bratt plays a rough and violent gang leader jockeying to take over all the city’s blocks while cutting deals with the U.S. behind everyone’s back.
Dawson also stood out as the hoped-for savior for the everyday person stuck between two armies and several gang leaders.
The show is good and ends with some closure, but there is a lot more ground HBO could cover with the series. And that’s why it was disappointing to hear a second season isn’t likely in the cards for new fans.
There is nothing worse than finding a good show only to know it won’t return. I’m still shaking my fist at Fox for canceling “Firefly.”
The show is worth watching, but don’t get too invested in it since it isn’t likely to return.
Jorge’s score: 88/100
‘Halo,’ (Paramount+)
Paramount+ is making some bold moves with its original shows like all the different Star Treks, “1883,” and now “Halo.”
So far, the hip techie crowd has beaten “Halo” over the head, categorizing it as filled with cheap nods to the game franchise’s lifelong fans or a 45-minute cinematic scene from the game packaged as a show. And Thursday only marked its third episode.
Whether you’ve logged countless hours glued to a controller playing Halo — yes, that was me — or never touched a game console in your life, “Halo” on Paramount+ is a good show that is no worse than any other sci-fi action series.
I’ve admitted that I’m apprehensive about live-action adaptations of video games. But if you pay attention to reviews and haven’t given “Halo” a chance yet because of what you read, just know many of them likely wrote their hit piece before it came out because it originated from a popular game. And that’s the uphill battle “Halo” had from day one despite being loosely based on the game with its own story.
In the show, Pablo Schreiber plays Master Chief, who is slowly opening his eyes to what the UNSC has done to him while also dealing with an artifact the Covenant is hunting.
Schreiber does a great job giving Master Chief more depth than he ever received in the game.
If you have never played the game before, don’t worry about not knowing what is going on because the series is building up the background as it goes. And for those who did play the game, don’t focus on it moving away from the established canon. Instead, enjoy the fresh aspect that gives new space to an old story.
Jorge’s score: 91/100
