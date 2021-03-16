Jury convicts Timmons for aggravated assault

A Hughes County jury returned a guilty verdict on March 12, finding David Timmons, 36, Pierre, guilty of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
According to the release from Jessica LaMie, Hughes County State’s Attorney, and the Office of the Attorney General, this is a Class 3 felony.
Timmons, a registered sex offender, also admitted to a Part II Information offered by the prosecution stemming from his 2015 plea of “no contest” to attempted fourth-degree rape. This served to enhance the current guilty verdict to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and $50,000 in fines.
Tentatively, a sentencing date could be May 10.
