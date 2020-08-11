Two South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks employees have earned recognition for their work in Geographic Information Systems (GIS).
Kyle Kaskie, program specialist in the GIS team, has been awarded the 2020 Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies Special Recognition Award and the 2020 Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies Outstanding Contributor of the Year Award. These are for Kaskie’s continued efforts to support recruitment, retention, and reactivation (R3) efforts of recreational users throughout South Dakota. These annual awards are presented in recognition of significant cooperation, partnership and service to the associations.
Nikholai O’Hara, GIS program specialist, has earned the Distinguished Achievement Award. This annual award goes to a staff member whose accomplishments have made substantial contributions to the department and the Wildlife Division.
“These awards shine a spotlight on the trailblazing GIS work that GF&P is known for across the country,” said Tom Kirschenmann, director GF&P Wildlife. “Nikholai and Kyle continually find new and innovative ways to take sets of complicated information and put them in easy-to-understand and user-friendly platforms.”
“Kyle and Nikholai are dedicated to the outdoor resources and citizens of South Dakota,” said Ross Scott, coordinator GIS. “Their continued work on database management, and their abilities to visualize, interpret and relay information in simple, understandable and useable ways allows our customers to safely and confidently enjoy the outdoors.”
Kaskie began his career with Game, Fish and Parks in 2019 and is currently stationed in Pierre. O’Hara has been with GF&P since 2016 and is stationed in Rapid City.
