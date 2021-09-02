There’s a story of a young boy who was in the kitchen as his mother was making supper. She asked him to go into the pantry to get a can of soup. The boy did not want to go in alone.
He said, “it is dark in there and I am scared.”
She thought for a moment then said, “It is ok. Jesus will be in there with you.”
The boy started walking back to the pantry, cautiously opened the pantry door and peeked inside. It was dark but he leaned in and said, “Jesus, if you are in there, would you mind handing me a can of soup?”
Fear. It is something which affects all of us at one time or another. In fact fear is one of the oldest and strongest emotions known to humankind. You do not get too far into the Bible, sixty-six verses in fact, when you encounter a story of fear. It occurs in the Garden of Eden when God is taking a walk and looking for Adam and Eve. Finally when they are found God asks, “where were you?” Adam’s response was, “I was afraid.”
Go to the Gospels and read the stories of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection. These experiences were full of fear. Religious leaders were angry and afraid of how popular Jesus was becoming. They felt that they were losing power and control.
On Easter morning, there was fear as well. When Mary Magdalene and Mary went to the tomb they found soldiers literally frozen in place and had fallen to the ground. Then they were afraid even more when they saw the open tomb for they believed that someone had stolen Jesus’ body.
Later when Jesus appeared to his disciples in the Upper Room, they were so afraid at his appearance that Jesus needed to say to them, “Peace be with you” to calm them down.
As fear was written about so long ago, it still is alive and well today. Fear can take control of our lives, boxing us in and holding us captive. It can trap and paralyze us keeping us from doing the work of God. The BlackLivesMatter and AllLivesMatter movement is a perfect example of how fear works in many of our lives.
As Christians we are called to be the bearers of the Good News where we show by word and action God’s love and love for our neighbor. Many times I have read about how many have been silent, not speaking up against what is at the root of this movement which is racism. Racism is fed by fear and we as God’s people need to name this injustice and seek to support the dignity of every human being.
This is living a fearless life. We can do it because Jesus is with us always. We can do this because we are encouraged by the fact that there are 1,500 verses in the Bible dealing with fear and not giving into it. God does not want us to be afraid. That is the message of Easter, “Do not be afraid!” Through the power of the Resurrection, we can overcome. Jesus promises us that he will not fail nor forsake us. He strengthens and guides all of us even through the difficult times in life.
We must then always keep our eyes focused on Jesus and his work rather than the problems we are facing. Fear can lead us to worry and worry can lead us to repeat these same worries in our minds until we are gripped and frozen by the fear that fuels them. In these times, confess our belief and then step out in faith and do God’s will.
Remember that fear never has the last word. Only Jesus does. Envision the empty tomb and what that symbolizes — Jesus’ victory over death. Remember that because Jesus lives, we can face tomorrow. Because Jesus lives, all fear is gone for He holds the future and live is worth living because He lives.
Rev. Mercy Hobbs is pastor for Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.