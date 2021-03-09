The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, located in Pierre, reopened in July during the pandemic. Their new facility has a pre-COVID capacity of 225 youth. As of November 2020, utilizing social distancing and a safe ratio of youth to staff, capacity maxed out at 100 youth per day.
The need for club services continues to grow, with new membership applications coming in weekly.
The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) gave a $15,000 South Dakota Fund grant to the Club, paying for a room divider and its installation in the large multipurpose room. According to the SDCF release, the divider permits an additional 20 to 25 youth to be served.
“The SDCF Covid Fund gift, along with the Jim Mollison donation, has allowed the Club to enhance and provide greater safety to our youth, as well as provide service to new Club members, through the purchase of a room divider,” said Rebecca Spoehr, executive director Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area.
“The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area is a tremendous asset for the city of Pierre”, said Ginger Niemann, senior program officer, SDCF. “The services they offer for area youth are invaluable. We are proud to lend our support for these efforts.”
In response to the pandemic, SDCF’s Board of Directors established the Coronavirus Response Fund to directly support the needs of communities and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. This fund addresses immediate needs including access to food, shortage of volunteers, healthcare sector support and human services sector support. To donate or to learn more, visit sdcommunityfoundation.org.
