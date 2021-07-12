Busy kids make great leaders and 4-H in South Dakota means busy kids. This summer in Jones County, the local 4-H youth advisor and staff are hosting a day camp series for youth ages 6-10 with different topics each week.
Day one brings kids to the American Inn Campground where they get to have a 4-H camp experience from cabins to campfires and everything in between. Making smores, tree art, camping scavenger hunts and, of course, singing around the campfire will help prepare these youth for a desire to experience a true 4-H Camp at one of several options in South Dakota.
Day two is for the “outdoorsy kids” and we will share with kids the art of “playing.” Water fun, obstacle courses, making healthy snacks, the art of kite flying and team building are all part of the events planned for this camp.
Days three and four are dedicated to “Space Camp” where we will explore the sun, moon, stars and the International Space Station. Launching astronaut marshmallows, egg drop landers, sun cookies, puffy paint moons are part of the learning that takes place at this camp. We will be introducing engineering basics as well.
Day five brings us to the kitchen with “Little Chefs Camp” where we go old school and learn about making bread and butter and even jam. Consumer decision-making will help guide us through the best options for kitchen equipment.
We wrap up our camps with “What’s your H?” where we will explore the values of Head, Heart, Hands and Health. The 4- H Pledge will inspire us along the way.
Look into your local 4-H club to see what exciting opportunities are available in your counties.
Vanessa Hight is the 4-H Youth Program advisor.
