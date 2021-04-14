Tuesday's election for two alderman seats on the Fort Pierre City Council ended with Gregory Kenzy receiving the win for Ward I and Rick Cronin receiving the win for Ward III.
In an exceedingly close race, Cronin received 70 votes, 51.09% of the ballots cast. Randy Seiler, also running for the seat, received 67 votes, or 48.91%. With 137 votes cast, and 682 voters registered in Ward III, the voter turnout was 24.25%.
Kenzy received 55 votes, 62.5% of the cast ballots. Brady Gaer, also running for the seat, received 33 votes, 37.5%. With 88 votes cast, and 450 voters registered in Ward I, the turnout was 19.51%.
To declare the official results, the Canvass Board will meet Monday, April 19.
There were four open seats on the six-seat Fort Pierre City Council. Also in Ward III, incumbent Todd Bernhard ran unopposed for his two-year seat. In Ward II, Callie Iversen ran unopposed for a two-year term, with the seat being vacated by Bob Ricketts.
There are three wards in the city of Fort Pierre, with two representatives for each ward. Each council member’s term is two years. Geographically, ward one covers the southern sixth of the city. Ward two is approximately the middle third of the city. And ward three is the approximately northern half of the city.
