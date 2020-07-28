The current president’s list for Lake Area Technical College in Watertown has been released. The president’s list consists of full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0. Included on the list is Jodi Klinger of Pierre, who has earned a 4.0 GPA.
Klinger makes LATC summer president's list
- By Capital Journal staff
- Updated
