It’s that time of year again to fire up the grill for summertime favorites. How about American lamb? South Dakota sheep producers are dedicated to putting delicious, nutrient-rich lamb on the table while caring for the land and local communities. Packed with protein and vitamins and minerals, one serving of lamb can keep you healthy and your taste buds happy.
Lamb is lean, high in protein and healthy fats, plus is good for your immune system. A 3-ounce serving of lamb can provide nearly 50 percent of your daily protein needs and has essential omega-3 fatty acids equivalent to 15 ounces of beef.
The same serving of lamb fits well within dietary guidelines for fat and cholesterol. Additionally, 57 percent of the fat in lamb is monosaturated fat, a heart-healthy fat that can help lower bad cholesterol. Did you know lamb is also a great source of zinc, selenium, iron and vitamins B6 and B12? These vitamins and minerals support immune function, help reduce inflammation, and repair cell damage.
Currently, Americans consume less than 1 pound of lamb per year. However, in 2020, the IRI/Fresh Look analysis retail sales survey found a 6.8 percent increase in pounds of lamb sold through the retail market. Increased sales were partly due to limited meat availability early in the pandemic and an increase in at-home cooking encouraging more adventurous options. One of the greatest reasons we hear as to why people don’t eat lamb is, “Well, I don’t know how to cook it.”
Luckily, lamb can be cooked very similar to beef, or you can make it unique. The most common cuts of lamb are the leg, loin, rack and shoulder with the loin being the most popular. Ground lamb is also a great option for a leaner ground beef replacement.
One key to cooking lamb is staying 10-degrees below the ideal temperature and letting it rest for at least 3 minutes to allow the meat to rise to the desired temperature. For medium-rare, cook until 135 degrees and let sit until it reaches 145. For medium cook to 150 degrees and let it rise to 160. And for well-done cook it to 160 degrees and let it rise to 170 degrees.
Make sure to use a meat thermometer for accurate temperature. For wonderful recipe ideas for any cut, check out American Lamb Board’s recipe page at www.americanlamb.com/recipes-1.
Looking for American lamb? Check your local grocery stores, but their selection may be limited. Local meat processors may have lamb or reach out to local lamb producers to find out who sells lamb products.
Want more information on buying lamb, cuts of lamb, or cooking tips? Reach out to Sheep Field Specialist Jaelyn Quintana at Jaelyn.Quintana@sdstate.edu or (605)394-1722.
