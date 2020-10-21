On 8/17, title to Lot 4, Blk 4, Riverview Second Addition was transferred from Kayla Tucker, Cody, Nebraska, to Jennifer Johnson, Pierre, for $189,000.

On 8/18, title to the E2 of Lots 1-2, Blk 4, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Virgil and Janelyn Papstein, Norfolk, Nebraska, to John Swanson, Pierre, for $170,000.

On 8/18, title to Lot 46, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from Michael and Connie Sarahan to Albert and Rita Weatherbee, Pierre, for $249,000.

On 8/19, title to Lots 1B-6 and 1B-5, Shamrock Commercial Addition was transferred from Thomas Maher, Pierre, to Samuel and Brent Adams, Pierre, for $201,570.56.

On 8/19, title to Lots 17-18 and S6’ Lot 19, Blk 15, Yaples Addition, Pierre was transferred from Steven Kost, Pierre, to Treyton Kost and Kerri Baus, Pierre, for $169,500.

On 8/20, title to SWNW4 and W2SW4 Sec. 20-111-79; and Lots 2-4 in Sec. 19-111-79 was transferred from Bob Langten, Watertown, to Jamie and Paula Huizenga, Pierre, for $25,650.

On 8/20, title to SW4NW4 and W2SW4 Sec. 20-111-79; and Lots 2-4 in Sec. 19-111-79 was transferred from Michael May, Sioux Falls, to Jamie and Paula Huizenga, Pierre, for $76,950.

On 8/20, title to SW4NW4 and W2SW4 Sec. 20-111-79; and Lots 2-4 in Sec. 19-111-79 was transferred from Darwin Sletten, Sioux Falls, to Jamie and Paula Huizenga, Pierre, for $53,100.

On 8/20, title to SW4NW4 and W2SW4 Sec. 20-111-79; and Lots 2-4 in Sec. 19-111-79 was transferred from Terry Boxdorfer, Sioux Falls, to Jamie and Paula Huizenga, Pierre, for $53,100.

On 8/20, title to SW4NW4 and W2SW4 Sec. 20-111-79; and Lots 2-4 in Sec. 19-111-79 was transferred from Rick Berg, Watertown, to Jamie and Paula Huizenga, Pierre, for $25,650.

On 8/20, title to SW4NW4 and W2SW4 Sec. 20-11-79; and Lots 2-4 in Sec. 19-111-79 was transferred from Ed Spies, Watertown, to Jamie and Paula Huizenga, Pierre, for $25,650.

On 8/20, title to Lot 1, Blk 17, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Donald and Diane Davisson, Pierre, to Patrick Rose, Pierre, for $138,000.

On 8/20, title to Lot 11 ex. E1.5’, Lot 12, and E11’ Lot 13 of Blk 116, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Chas Olson, Pierre, to Jennifer Palmer, Pierre, for $109,700.

On 8/21, title to Lot 16, Blk 1, Bosler’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from James and Laura Graves, Pierre, to Anna Torfason, Pierre, for $114,500.

On 8/21, title to Lot 10, Blk 4, Oahe Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Phyllis and William Zimmerman Revocable Trust, Pierre, to James and Laura Graves, Pierre, for $250,000.

On 8/21, title to Lot 6, Flat Rock Estates was transferred from Lavern Lenz, Pierre, to Richard and Jodene Bartels, Pierre, for $395,000.

