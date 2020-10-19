On 8/03, title to Lot 18, Blk 3, Nystrom’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Thad and Jodi Nafziger, Pierre, to Richard and Brenda Powell, Independence, Missouri, for $110,000.
On 8/03, title to Lot 9, Blk 1, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Steven Cable and Cindy Ullman, Sioux Falls, to Danielle Ullman and Trey Campbell, Pierre, for $225,000.
On 8/03, title to the front 115’ of E2 Lots 18-19, Blk 4, First Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Eye Wear, LTD, Pierre, to SMW, LLC, Pierre, for $360,000.
On 8/05, title to Lots 5-8, Blk 18, Wyman’s Addition, Harrold was transferred from the Estate of Kenneth E. Parks to Tony Hillmer, Harrold, for $3,000.
On 8/05, title to Lot 24, Blk 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre was transferred from Chad Uhrig, Pierre, to Krueger Contracting, Inc., Fort Pierre, for $160,000.
On 8/05, title to Lot 12, Blk 2, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Amy Mancuso, Fort Pierre, to Krueger Contracting, Inc. Fort Pierre, for $190,000.
On 8/05, title to Lots 20-23, Blk 23, Wyman’s Addition, Harrold was transferred from Connie Williams, Menomonie, Wisconsin, to Michael and Janice Meyer, Harrold, for $2,500.
On 8/06, title to Lot 8, Blk 6, Cactus Heights Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from Andre Marshall and Nena Crabbs, Pierre, to Lexicon Government Services, Shelton, Connecticut, for $290,000.
On 8/06, title to Lot 8, Blk 6, Cactus Heights Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from Lexicon Government Services, Shelton, Connecticut, to James and Amanda Dallman, Pierre, for $290,000.
On 8/07, title to Lot 92, Oahe Acres Subdivision was transferred from Toni Richardson, Pierre, to Brennan Gray and Brittnie Schiedschlaw, Pierre, for $189,000.
On 8/07, title to Lot 7, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Sandra Schmidt, Pierre, to Brandon and Renee Johnson, Pierre, for $448,000.
On 8/07, title to Lot 2, Blk 5, Heritage Ridge Second Addition was transferred from Jordan Melius, Watertown, to Russell and Sandra Olson, Pierre, for $212,000.
On 8/07, title to Lots 26-27 and the S17’ of the rear 52’ & the S11’ of the front 80’ of Lot 25, Blk 57, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Heath and Laronda Bryan, Draper, to Tyson Nafus and Olivia Pepling, Pierre, for $160,000.
