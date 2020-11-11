On 9/28, title to Lot 7, the W16’ Lot 6, & E12’ Lot 8, Blk 127, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Samantha & Evan Wempe, Shelby, Iowa, to Kelli Maberry, Pierre, for $140,000.

On 9/29, title to Lot 11R. Blk 90, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (1501 E. Sioux Ave.) was transferred from Sean Billet d/b/a Auto Body Concepts, Pierre, to CKS, LLC, Pierre, for $153,000.

On 9/29, title to Lots 17-19 & S2 Lot 20, Blk 54, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Cody Hall, Pierre, to Kevin & Ashley Donovan, Pierre, for $215,000.

On 9/29, title to Lot 26, Blk 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre was transferred from David Hinkley, Pierre, to Kyle Jacobsen, Pierre, for $175,000.

On 9/29, title to Lots 5-6, Blk 33, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from William & Megan Ernst, Pierre, to Audra Hobelman, Pierre, for $170,000.

On 9/29, title to the rear 40’ behind the front 85’ of Lot 1, Blk 12, Third Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Danielle Wilson, Rapid City, to Bailey Regynski, Pierre, for $126,000.

On 9/29, title to Lot 9, Blk 8, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Darin & Leslie Bergquist, Pierre, to Megan & William Ernst, Pierre, for $297,500.

On 9/30, title to Lots 13-15, Blk 9, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joey & Holly Garrett, Pierre, to Treg Caffee, Pierre, for $229,275.

On 9/30, title to Lot 10, Blk 1, Kurvink-Stoecker-Karim Addition, Pierre was transferred from Monte & Tamara Carda, Sioux Falls, to James & Anita Dornbusch, Pierre, for $265,000.

On 9/10, title to Lot 39, Whispering Pines Subdivision was transferred from James & Anita Dornbusch, Pierre, to William & Ellen Blauert, Pierre, for $358,000.

On 9/30, title to Lots 10-15, Blk 3, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Colleen Burchill to Mark & Amy Macy, Pierre, for $295,000.

Tags

Load comments