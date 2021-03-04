Hopefully everyone was able to get good amounts of water to their trees and shrubs this past fall. This sets the plants up for the best chance of making it to spring healthy and ready to grow. This was especially important this year as summer was dry, fall was dry, we received minimal snow so far, many daytime highs have been warmer than average, and the extended forecast is showing daily highs at, or much higher than, average.
The reason for winter watering is to replace water lost in the soil to thirsty roots. Even in dormancy trees and shrubs can use water, albeit at very reduced levels. Without adequate water, evergreen needles and deciduous leaf buds can desiccate and fail to open or grow. Some species of plants are more sensitive than others; popular trees like birch, linden, and maples. So it’s important to realize certain conditions make watering trees and shrubs at this time of the year important, and we certainly have those conditions this year.
From February 20th’s frost depth of 35”, which is not unusual for our winters, to the day this article is published, it’s entirely possible that the ground will not be frozen at all.
There are three sources of temperatures that affect when and if to water; soil, tree, and air. Water doesn’t move at all if the soil is frozen. Soil temperatures are hard for the average homeowner to measure, so I rely
on the weather measurements taken at the Dakota Lakes Ag Experimentation Station located about 17 miles east of the bottom of the truck route in Pierre using the SDSU Mesonet app. Big trees generally lag behind air temperatures by more than several degrees. They essentially stop using water at freezing so there is little need to think about watering even when air temperatures climb to 40. Water uptake is very reduced as is root permeability at this temperature and instead of being acquired by the plant the water may just pool even if air temperatures are in the mid-40’s. If that happens, stop watering and allow the soil temperatures to rise before trying to water again. As of the writing of this article, soil temperature 4” deep is/was 32 degrees.
Micro climates may have an extraordinary effect on air, plant, and soil temperatures. Plants on the south side of buildings will have very different measurements than on north sides, especially on sunny days. So it’s entirely possible that trees and shrubs on the south side need, and could take up water when their north side compatriots cannot.
Once our soils warm up just a bit, and the future forecast indicates that could be happening soon, getting water to your outdoor plants will be good to put on the “to do” list. Water at mid-day to allow water to soak in before colder night time temperatures come about. A nice soak every 15-20 days or so will be enough to get adequate water into your trees and shrubs.
Oh yeah, and hope for rain!
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.