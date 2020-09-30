It just has to be a hilarious comedy when a stage play is about community actors who survive a season’s worth of performances.
The Pierre Players are opening the Grand Opera House with this new season of plays and a musical. Surviving (barely) the financial and other stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the players are celebrating along with their social-distancing audiences in laughing almost constantly through “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.”
Performance dates are Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-4, and Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. Oct. 8-10 with the theatre doors opening at 7 p.m. Doors open for the Sunday, Oct. 5, matinee at 1:30 p.m.
Ten talented actors fill out the cast. Steve Parker, Amanda Demory, Kelcy Nash, Robert Louder, Scott Lee, Aaron Siebersma, Andrew Yaeger and Hannah Carda are joined by Pierre Player newcomers Jamie Myers and Ashlyn Pitlick. Their director is Jen Kanz, with Sam Smith as assistant director.
The comedy’s two acts of craziness each consist of three scenes, each illustrating shenanigans and interpersonal drama while the Neighborhood Actors Summerfun Repertory Theatre is performing its season of six different plays. All the action takes place in the alley behind the theater. People are running — or bumbling — in and out of the stage’s back door, the costume/prop storage shed, or the back of a parked party van.
Underlying themes of chuckling, guffawing, and disbelief include the solid theme of the real head of everything — not in title but in actuality — who wants to retire, and is trying to name a successor who won’t let the community theater doesn’t die. His sense of reason makes everything else stand out as even more nonconsequential and more comical.
Other drama/comedy topics include one person’s love affair over the phone with a woman inmate. An aging diva longs for true love. A high school actress is discovering the draws/setbacks of young womanhood. Then there is the tap-dancing wanna-be-playwright who is promoting his Mime Musical. Some language and adult themes make this comedy more of a PG-13 show.
Imagine yourself volunteering to be in a community play. Prepare yourself for helpful one-liners such as, “Just because a playwright says something doesn’t mean they mean it.” “You have fun singing and dancing, then senility takes over.” “You can go out there as an actor or a singing ape.” One actor states, “All we need is a vending machine outside the bathroom and we’ve arrived.”
Background music creates the response, “I like it; it’s got a good beat, and you can murder to it.” The frantic search for props elicits, “It’s not bad I guess; when it’s dipped in blood it will look like an intestine.”
People join community theater for a wide variety of reasons. “You know, six times in rehab will really straighten you out.” “She was wife number three; we had 2-5-7 good years depending on who you talk to.” “The thought of living her nice little housewife life makes my skin crawl.”
Verbal delivery is part of acting. “Isn’t she supposed to have a Greek accent? — She thinks she does!” “She’s playing a sister in ‘Sound of Music’ more like Attila the Nun.” “You can go to h___; I am playing the part of Maria Von Trapp as the essence of piety.” “When they get a gander of that they’ll turn the theater into a JiffyLube.”
Trying to get funding is a constant worry in community theater. “Discount tickets for recovering alcoholics.” “He might help fund the theater provided his daughter never appears naked … again.” “How do you spell regurgitate — what a season it will be.” “Geriatric Friends on the board of directors.”
Costuming is sometimes a community theatre nightmare. “There you are; now get in here and bend over … Houston we have coverage.”
Concentration is everything. “You’re on; quick, tell me, what play are we doing?” “It’s come to my attention that we are not all doing the same show here.” “I don’t know what happened, and I don’t care, at least it didn’t happen to me.”
Some interesting friendships happen in community theatre. “After the show you and I are going to take him out into the woods and beat him with a stick. Everything will be fine.” “I’m not going onto stage with her until I know she’s legal.” “Oh that’s right: you have to survive the audition before you can survive the show.” “You provoke everyone in this theater to the point of hostility.” “Make no mistake: you try to tap-dance with me and I will take every pair of dance shoes you have and shove them up your …” “You mean she didn’t change her stage name to Penny Cillin?” “And I wore stilettos and a thong for you!” “What do you want them to do — thank you everytime you berate them?” “He said he’s going to put real bullets in the stage gun; I’m going to go watch.” “You are taking SheWhoCausesPain to the cast party?!” “That was different because I was lying.”
And it all boils down to the love of acting. “The theatre is the only place I feel important — I don’t have a life OKAY!” “Performing in the theater is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have right?, good; just checking.” “Every show has to have one little disaster to make it a success,” and “Let’s go into the theater, and you can laugh at the actors.” “You are very intense about acting, and I’m normal.” “I don’t know what I’m going to do if I can’t come here; people already get nervous when I go to the post office.”
Director Jen Kanz has appeared in 13 shows, including her role as Billie in last year’s production of Born Yesterday. She has also worked set design/construction and creating costumes/props. This will be the third show she has directed, the first being The Three Musketeers (2018) and The Charitable Sisterhood.
“What makes this show so fun, insightful and humorous is that the characters unapologetically represent the hidden world of community theater,” said Kanz, “the humor and the annoyance – all of the unseen parts and personalities that go on behind the scenes of any show. One of the big challenges in this production was the number of costumes required. Each scene takes place during a different show. Our costumer had to be familiar with the show’s script, and also the costuming requirements for the other six shows represented therein. Everyone involved has worked hard. I sincerely hope that you, as our audience, will thoroughly enjoy this production.”
“My favorite part of the process is figuring out who the character is and how they behave beyond what’s explicitly stated in the script. Memorizing lines is probably the roughest part of the process, as it’s the step that requires the most immediate attention and slows down the creative parts of building the character,” said Scott Lee.
The rest of the Pierre Players’ season will include Same Time Next Year (comedy/drama), A Little Piece of Heaven (comedy), Radium Girls (drama) and the musical Man of La Mancha.
