Leadership South Dakota has selected 41 class members to participate in an eight-month leadership program, to begin in September. The organization is a statewide program that presents the background, unique experiences and insights necessary so participants can be more successful in leadership positions.
According to Rick Melmer, executive director, there are currently 249 alumni of Leadership South Dakota and many of them share high praise for their experiences in the program. Here are a few comments from previous class members.
Participants were selected from a diverse background of occupations and locations. During their time in the program, the 2021 class will travel across South Dakota and study topics specific to each region.
- Sept. 16-18, 2020 – Pierre: orientation and state government
- Oct. 14-16, 2020 – Brookings: agriculture and education
- Nov. 11-13, 2020 – Rapid City: tourism, military, & natural resources
- Jan. 13-15, 2021 – Yankton: rural initiatives
- Feb. 10-12, 2021 – Kyle: Native American history & culture
- March 17-19, 2021 – Sioux Falls: health care and financial services
- March 27, 2021 – Chamberlain: graduation
Leadership South Dakota is a non-profit (501c3) organization established in 2014.
