Pierre Legion Post 8 supported the veterans at the State Home and Hospital by donating $450 to the Pierre Elks Lodge Christmas Project. The money will be used to buy items for the veterans that might not otherwise be purchased. Presenting a check to Wade Pogany, Pierre Elks Member, is Oliver Redden a longtime member of the American Legion Pierre Post 8.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.